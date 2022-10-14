Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken: Global perspective needed in U.S. Senate

DES MOINES — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken said a Senate leader needs to have a global perspective and “steel jaws” to navigate international conflict and foreign policy.

Franken, who was in the Navy for nearly 40 years before running for Senate and rose to the rank of vice admiral, pitched himself as a “clear-eyed” leader that can assess global threats such as the war in Ukraine, thinking long-term about big problems.

Franken is seeking election to the U.S. Senate in Iowa against Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley, who is seeking his eighth term in the office.

Speaking to the Des Moines Rotary Club on Thursday, Franken said the war in Ukraine may lead to higher prices and food scarcity in places like Africa and Asia, and the U.S. needs to remain a leader on the international stage to deal with the potential fallout.

“This is why we must rebalance the scales, this is why we must act as leaders, and intercept the problems early,” he said. “Failure to do so will lead to global unrest.”

In a recent U.S. Senate debate, Franken suggested sending U.S. aid workers into Ukraine in the event of a nuclear attack, saying some would be unarmed military members.

He did not suggest on Thursday sending American military members to Ukraine, but said the aid to the country has been helpful, but not pivotal. Still, he said he expects the war in Ukraine to go on a long time, as Russian President Vladimir Putin can withstand internal turmoil in Russia while sustaining the war.

“I believe Ukraine will turn into more of a dystopian wasteland, and I’m not a downer Debbie here,” he said. “Just a realist.”

Franken suggested a cautious approach to foreign policy, stressing pragmatism against foreign aggression.

“I believe in fighting for country, and I believe everyone who throws a punch, there should be 10 of us, peacemakers, looking to make amends,” he said.

Franken didn’t mention Grassley by name in his remarks, but he suggested he was a “professional politician” who does not have the experience in foreign policy to handle the challenges he presented.

In a press release on Thursday, the Grassley campaign pointed to Franken’s debate comments and said his position on sending military personnel to Ukraine is extreme.

In the debate on Oct. 6, Grassley said sending soldiers abroad without weapons would be dangerous. He said he supports continuing to send aid to Ukraine.

He said if Russia crosses into NATO-allied territories the American military would have to step in, but he doesn’t support sending troops to Ukraine.

“I hope that the American people will be patient to understand that helping Ukraine now will save us a lot of money later on if Putin is stopped right now,” Grassley said.