Democrats believe Iowa House majority in reach

“We’re playing offense in so many races that we have not in the past several elections. This is a much bigger picture than just flipping four races,” Grassley said. “This is not just about Republicans being on defense. We’re playing more offense in this election then, it goes back years.”

Some of Grassley’s optimism also stems from the different ways the political parties have managed campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic. While there are exceptions, generally, Republican candidates resumed door-to-door, in-person campaigning, while Democrats have opted to avoid those in-person conversations and focused on making phone calls and distributing literature.

Political science experts say studies show in-person conversations are the best way to convince people to vote.

But some candidates have been apprehensive about holding those in-person conversations during the pandemic. Public health experts recommend people maintain at least six feet between each other in order to avoid potentially spreading the virus.

Prichard, who also has been targeted by House Republicans’ offensive, said it is up to the individual Democratic candidate whether they campaign door-to-door and interact with voters.