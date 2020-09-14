 Skip to main content
Denison woman dies after falling from motorcycle on Iowa highway
A Denison woman died over the weekend after falling from a motorcycle that was traveling on an Iowa highway.

Julie Promes, 52, was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by Craig Promes, 59, also of Denison.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Craig Promes took a sharp turn for an unknown reason, and Julie Promes fell off.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. Saturday as the motorcycle was going north on Iowa Highway 39 in Crawford County.

