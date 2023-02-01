Department of Public Safety: Pick the winning ticket for Super Bowl LVII

Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.

That’s what the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau and Iowa law enforcement agencies want to remind football enthusiasts, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

If you plan to drink alcohol during Super Bowl LVII, plan for a sober ride home. If you’re hosting a party, take care of your guests.

In 2021, more than 13,700 drivers were arrested for drunk driving in Iowa. When you add up the fines, fees and spike in your insurance premiums, the cost of an OWI is about $5,000, the DPS press release stated. For that amount of money, you could buy a ticket to the Super Bowl.

"Pick the winning ticket," the department urges motorists.

According to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes, “Our mission is to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Iowa’s roadways. We know risky behavior, like driving impaired, increases the chances of those outcomes.

“Our law enforcement partners across the state will be looking for impaired drivers and won’t hesitate to get drunk drivers off the road. We all spend so much time planning what we’re bringing to the party — plan for a sober ride home.”

Before choosing to drink, make sure your team has an MVP — a sober designated driver, advises the Department of Public Safety. If you’re hosting a party, serve food, nonalcoholic beverages, stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter and take keys from anyone who has too much to drink.

You can’t be a Monday morning quarterback if you’re behind bars — or worse. Make plans and enjoy the game.