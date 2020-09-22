Department provides details surrounding Friday officer-involved shooting incident

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More information has been released regarding the Friday incident involving a Council Bluffs police officer firing his service handgun while on scene at Walmart, 3201 Manawa Center.

At about 7 p.m. Friday, two Bluffs police officers were at the location working a shoplifting case when a white Mazda CX-9 with stolen plates was observed, according to a news release from the department.

As the officers were finishing with their shoplifting incident, a white man reportedly walked up the vehicle and got into the driver’s seat. When officers approached, the man allegedly locked the vehicle’s doors and started the motor.

A preliminary report, the release says, indicates one officer fired his service handgun at the driver as a struggle was taking place to get the driver out of the car. The driver’s window was broken out and as the officer was reaching inside the car, the suspect reportedly put the car into gear and sped off, hitting a parked vehicle.

The officer who fired his duty handgun received minor injuries to his arm and was treated at a local hospital and released, police said.

The driver of the white Mazda fled the scene and the vehicle was subsequently located a short time later, abandoned, near the Interstate 29/Interstate 80 interchange.