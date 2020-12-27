Deputy honored for life-saving efforts

A deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office was recently recognized for performing life-saving measures while on the job.
In mid-December, Deputy Trey Carstens responded to a home where a man was in cardiac arrest, according to a press release from Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose.
Upon arrival, Carstens found the man’s spouse performing CPR and took over until the man regained a pulse. Once a rescue team arrived, the man was transported to a local hospital.
Ambrose said the man lived and was released from the hospital. He credited Carstens’ actions for helping make that possible.
On Friday, Sheriff Jeff Danker presented Carstens with the department’s Life Saving Award. Over the course of the past 15 years, Ambrose estimated that five or six deputies have received the award.
In this instance, Ambrose, Danker and the county’s 9-1-1 director made the call to recognize Carstens, as well as an assisting dispatcher who is scheduled to be recognized at a later date.
“He was able to effectively continue with CPR until rescue was able to get there, and they always say that the earlier CPR can get started that there’s a much better chance of saving someone,” Ambrose said. “The wife had started the process which was big, but once Trey got there he was able to take over and help as much as he could.”
Carstens — who has been with the department for about a year and a half — praised the department for its CPR requirements, noting that he has received three resuscitation courses since joining the force. He said this was the second time he has been forced to perform active CPR while responding to a call.
“Something like this is kind of business as usual for pretty much everyone (police) on the road,” Carstens said. “I never expected to get any award for it — anything posted online or in the paper about it.
“I’ve just been pretty fortunate, and I feel pretty fortunate to have been in the right location and time to help save someone.”