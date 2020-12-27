Deputy honored for life-saving efforts

A deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office was recently recognized for performing life-saving measures while on the job.

In mid-December, Deputy Trey Carstens responded to a home where a man was in cardiac arrest, according to a press release from Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose.

Upon arrival, Carstens found the man’s spouse performing CPR and took over until the man regained a pulse. Once a rescue team arrived, the man was transported to a local hospital.

Ambrose said the man lived and was released from the hospital. He credited Carstens’ actions for helping make that possible.

On Friday, Sheriff Jeff Danker presented Carstens with the department’s Life Saving Award. Over the course of the past 15 years, Ambrose estimated that five or six deputies have received the award.

In this instance, Ambrose, Danker and the county’s 9-1-1 director made the call to recognize Carstens, as well as an assisting dispatcher who is scheduled to be recognized at a later date.