About 200 attendees withstood the sweltering heat of the Grass Wagon on Wednesday to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on his first visit to Council Bluffs as a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis spoke for about 50 minutes, detailing his vision for the country should he become president. Unsurprisingly, that vision looks a lot like Florida.

In his speech, DeSantis decried various executive agencies of the federal government, railing specifically against the U.S. Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DeSantis said that public health officials “would come out of the woodwork” during the pandemic, claiming they had “no real-world experience.”

He took a shot at former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying, “You don’t elevate a Fauci, you bring him in, you tell him to pack his bags, and you tell him he is fired.”

Several federal agencies need to be “re-constitutionalized,” DeSantis said, because they have grown into a “fourth branch of government.”

DeSantis’ campaign website says he wants to “burn the CDC and National Institutes of Health to the ground” as retribution for their response to COVID-19.

DeSantis would also prioritize replacing the FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, and he joked that “if Hunter (Biden, the president's son) was a Republican, he would have been in jail long ago.”

Toward the end of his stump speech, DeSantis warned against what he said would happen should Democrats win control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, in addition to the White House. Democrats, DeSantis claimed, would pack the Supreme Court with liberal justices, eliminate voter identification requirements, and grant statehood to Washington, D.C., to provide Democrats two more senators and “make the conservative part of the country second-class citizens."

Earlier in the speech, DeSantis had crowed about flipping Florida’s Supreme Court from a 4-3 liberal advantage to a 6-1 conservative court.

DeSantis also broke out his tried and true attack against “wokeness,” taking ownership of Florida’s recent legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community, as well as new laws impacting public education.

He also claimed that New York City had become overrun with crime due to “Soros-funded” district attorneys. Liberal philanthropist George Soros has been a conservative boogeyman for years and the subject of conspiracy theories widely labeled as antisemitic.

Noticeably absent from the governor’s speech was any mention of subjects that might be of particular interest to Iowans, such as agriculture and ethanol, often invoked by national politicians visiting the state.

Repeating several of his themes from Des Moines the previous day, DeSantis focused the rest of his speech on his ability to get results rather than just deliver rhetoric, drawing a thinly veiled comparison to Trump.

“He’s straight to the point on issues,” supporter Stephen Jolly said before the Des Moines rally. “He’s gonna get stuff done. Trump doesn’t get anything done, he just wants to talk about the previous election.”

Trump’s campaign recently issued a series of statements of support from Iowa Republican state lawmakers who have announced their support for the former president. Those statements highlighted Trump administration policies that the campaign said was good for Iowans, including on ethanol and trade, and laid out a number of criticisms of policies advanced or supported by DeSantis.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart, speaking in an online call with reporters Tuesday, criticized new laws passed under DeSantis in Florida that heightened abortion restrictions and loosened gun ownership regulations.

“While he focuses on culture wars, DeSantis has done nothing to address the biggest economic challenges that are facing families,” Hart asserted.

In addition to Council Bluffs, DeSantis had stops planned in Cedar Rapids, Pella, and Sioux City on Wednesday. From there, he was heading to two other early primary states, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

This weekend, Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst hosts her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser, which this year will feature all of the major Republican presidential candidates except Trump. DeSantis was the latest to confirm his involvment, announcing Tuesday morning that he plans to attend the event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.