The DeSoto and Boyer Chute national wildlife refuges are offering kid-friendly Junior Refuge Ranger weekend programs that focus on different aspects of wildlife and lands.

All programs are free with a valid entrance pass to the refuge. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.

• Fishing Clinic: Saturday, June 24, and Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to noon at South End Recreation Area.

Join a certified youth fishing instructor for fishing clinics on the shores of DeSoto Lake at the South End Recreation Area of DeSoto Refuge. The two-hour fishing clinic will provide fishing gear and bait on a first come, first fished basis.

• Leaf Investigations: Saturday, July 1, 1 to 2 p.m. at the DeSoto Visitor Center

Leaves litter the ground and cover our heads during the fall and spring, but what makes them different from each other? Join this program to look at the different key features that help us see the unique compositions of different species leaves.

• Butterflies Around Us: Saturday, July 8, 1 to 2 p.m. at the DeSoto Visitor Center.

Come learn about butterfly species that can be found at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. The program will discuss pollination and butterfly tracking. Participants will try to identifying those special insects.

• Chute Study: Saturday, July 15, 10 to 11 a.m., main parking lot at Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge.

Interested in learning about macroinvertebrates and other aquatic species that make their home at Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge? During this program, participants will be investigating the waters and banks of the chute to discover what creatures inhabit them.

• Beaver Studies: Saturday, Aug. 5, 1 to 2 p.m. at the DeSoto Visitor Center.

Busy beavers are all around DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. Help investigate why they are so busy and the tools they use to help them be one of nature’s best engineers.

• Herpetology Investigation: Saturday, Aug. 19, 1 to 2 pm at the DeSoto Visitor Center.

While they aren't always the easiest to spot, reptiles and amphibians are extremely important parts of the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge ecosystem. This Junior Ranger program will explore herpetology: What makes herps so important. and what kinds of herps live on the refuge?

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuges is located along U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska. Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge, managed by staff at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, is located east of U.S. Highway 75 near Ft. Calhoun, Nebraska.

For more information, contact 712/388-4822 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov. Find updates at fws.gov/refuge/desoto and fws.gov/refuge/boyer_chute.