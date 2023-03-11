Here, turkey, turkey, turkey …

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will host turkey hunts for youth and for mobility-impaired hunters on separate weekends in April, according to a press release from the refuge. The number of participants will be limited to provide a safe and enjoyable hunt for all.

The refuge will hold one youth shotgun turkey hunt on April 8-9. Interested Iowa or Nebraska youth hunters may apply for the hunt by sending a letter with their name, address and telephone number, along with the name and phone number of the adult mentor who will accompany them. Applications should be sent to DeSoto Refuge, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555 or emailed to Park Ranger Peter Rea at peter_rea@fws.gov.

Participants will be determined in a random drawing on March 10. Selected hunters will receive a letter regarding hunt details and refuge-specific regulations. All applications must be received by March 9 to be included in the drawing. Any remaining slots will be filled on request.

A shotgun hunt for mobility-impaired hunters will be held on April 22-23. During this hunt weekend, the refuge provides a limited number of accessible hunt blinds. Those interested can find out more about the hunt or sign up by calling Peter Rea at 712-388-4803 or emailing him at peter_rea@fws.gov.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located north of Omaha, Nebraska along on U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley, Iowa and Blair, Nebraska. For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov. For refuge updates, visit fws.gov/refuge/desoto/ or search for DeSoto Wildlife Refuge.