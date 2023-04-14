DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will begin its summer use season on Saturday, April 15.

The auto tour road will be open, including portions that were closed during the migration periods. Visitors will be able to hike the nature trails, fish, boat, bird watch and mushroom hunt. The visitor center remains open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fishing and no-wake boating is permitted at DeSoto Lake beginning on April 15. Anglers need either an Iowa or Nebraska license and are reminded that refuge minimum length limits and creel limits are in effect. Trailered boats can be launched at Middle Boat Ramp or the South Boat Ramp; hand launch (only) is permitted at the Bertrand Discovery area. Refer to the refuge regulations brochure for fishing and boating regulations.

Spring archery turkey hunting is now open. Refer to the archery permit, available on the website and at the archery access parking lots, for regulations and hunt area.

Mushroom gathering on the refuge is for personal consumption only and is permitted in the open areas of the refuge from April 15 to Oct. 14. Mushroom hunters are reminded to check the refuge regulations brochure and mushroom hunt area map, which can be found at the entrance kiosks and the visitor center.

An entrance permit is required for all vehicles on days other than fee free days. The regular daily entrance fee for private vehicles is $3. Permits may be obtained at the pay stations near the entrances or at the Visitor Center. The charge for commercial vans and buses is $20, or $30 if 21 or more people are aboard. Annual permits, including the $15 DeSoto Refuge Pass, can be obtained at the visitor center.

DeSoto & Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges are located north of Omaha along U.S. Highway 30 west of Missouri Valley and along U.S. Highway 75 near Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. For more information, contact 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.