DeSoto Wildlife Refuge to offer monarch butterfly program, tagging

Visitors can join staff members in tagging monarch butterflies during a special event at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge.

Activities will begin with a program on monarchs at the DeSoto Visitor Center led by a refuge ranger. Guests can learn about the amazing life cycle of the monarch and the incredible journey to their wintering grounds in Mexico.

Following the program, participants will assist staff and volunteers in catching and tagging monarchs, a press release from the refuge stated. The information from recovered monarch tags are used by scientists to learn more about monarch orientation and navigation during their migration to Mexico.

Participants must pre-register by calling the DeSoto Visitor Center at 712-388-4822. The refuge has a limited supply of butterfly nets available for use. Long pants and closed-toed shoes are recommended. The refuge will follow all updated CDC guidance based on the community level of COVID-19 during the program.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuges is located north of Omaha along U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley, Iowa and Blair, Nebraska. For more information, contact 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov. Check www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto/ or www.fws.gov/refuge/boyer_chute/ for refuge updates.