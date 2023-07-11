When Diana Patricia (Torres) Roberts — or “Patty” as most of her family, friends and acquaintances know her by — moved to the United States, she faced challenges in the public school system.

A language barrier created most of those challenges, but her teachers never gave up on her, encouraging her and lending support, and she never gave up on herself. She was determined to learn the English language she fell in love with as a young child.

Now 43 years old, Roberts has used those challenges she overcame to help other students. It became her mission and passion to help students in the public school system and their families communicate with the administration and educators and to help students learn the English language. And, she didn’t stop there.

After working in the Shenandoah Community School District for the past 20.5 years as the ESL (English as a Second Language) Associate and the school district translator, Roberts graduated from William Penn University in May with her degree in Elementary K-6, with endorsements in ESL K-12 and Reading K-8.

After completing 16 weeks of student teaching in the Shenandoah Community School District and graduating in May, Roberts will step into her new role for the 2023-24 school year as a second-grade teacher. Roberts also earned an associate's degree from Iowa Western Community College in psychology and Spanish.

“When we moved here, I was so scared just because I didn’t speak English at all,” Roberts said. “I didn’t even know how to say hello. So that was very challenging for me. I would say I probably cried every day for a whole year.”

Roberts moved to Shenandoah from Monterrey, Mexico with her mother, Maria, father, Isaac, and older sister, Paula, in 1993, entering the Shenandoah Community School District as an eighth-grade student. She said her older brothers, Jorge and Martin, stayed behind in Mexico.

Roberts described Monterrey as a large city compared to Shenandoah. She said moving to Iowa was a big culture shock, and learning English and becoming familiar with the educational system took time. At the time, the Hispanic population was minimal in Shenandoah, she said.

Her first impression of Iowa was “calm” after living in Mexico in a busy city. She said Iowa is “very beautiful” and she has enjoyed visiting “little communities” throughout the state. She remembers being “amazed” when she first saw the State Capitol building in Des Moines.

She enjoyed meeting new people and said the community was very welcoming. The teachers pushed Roberts and her sister to keep learning and trying and not give up. The sisters would spend hours every evening trying to figure out their homework assignments, and her history teacher purchased a textbook in Spanish to help her.

“We wanted to do the (school) work,” Roberts said. “We wanted to learn. We wanted to make sure we understood, and my parents were also just learning the language as well, and for them, it was a little bit harder. So my sister and I wanted to make sure that we learned the language to be able to translate for them and other people that needed it.”

They also had a bilingual tutor, Patricia Coates, who became part of the family, Roberts said.

Roberts graduated from SHS in 1998 and, instead of going to college right after high school, she decided to work and save up some money, knowing her parents had always worked hard to support their family and realizing how expensive it would be to attend college.

Roberts feels the cost discourages many students from pursuing their dreams of attending a community college or university and said it would be nice if the government could provide more assistance in this area. She also feels there should be more assistance with health insurance for those who really need it and cannot afford it, and specifically for veterans.

Roberts said the English language always intrigued her and she was determined to learn the language after moving to the United States.

“In Mexico, where I was from, we didn’t really have a lot of people that visited from the United States,” Roberts said. “But I remember going to a market and we saw some people that were visiting from the United States, and they were speaking English, and I just fell in love with the language. I don’t know why; I couldn’t understand anything, but I was like that sounds so beautiful.”

Several years after graduating high school, Roberts received a call that opened up a door for her to help other children learn the English language and help students learn Spanish. When she received a call from the high school principal asking if she would be interested in a job at the high school as an associate working with the Spanish teacher, she said yes. She jumped at the opportunity, and as the Hispanic community grew in Shenandoah, Roberts' role within the district expanded to include being the ESL Associate for grades Kindergarten through twelth grade and the districts translator.

As the ESL Associate, Roberts assisted and supported students in learning the English language and completing their school work. She became the link between students, teachers, families, educators and administration.

As the district translator, she said it was vital for her to build a positive, trusting relationship with the families and for them to know she respected their boundaries.

“These are parents,” Roberts said. “These are real people with real emotions, real feelings. So I want to respect that. I was so happy that I built so many positive relationships with those families and those students as well.”

Roberts said she connected with the students as she helped them transition into the school system and learn a new language because she understood how they felt. She wanted to be a safe person for them to go to. She also connected with the parents because she imagined her parents felt the same way when they first moved to Shenandoah.

“I wanted to be that person for those parents to help communicate with the teachers,” Roberts said.

Roberts enjoyed working at the high school level teaching the students the Spanish language but the additional opportunites that opened up when her role as ESL Associate expanded to the lower grade levels made her desire to become a teacher stronger. One day Roberts hopes to teach Spanish at the elementary level.

She remembered all the teachers that encouraged her and pushed her to keep learning as a child. She said the school district did not have an ESL Program to help students when she attended school in Shenandoah, but she said the teachers never gave up on her. She knew this was her opportunity to provide a service for the students that would have benefited her and her family all those years ago.

“When their little faces light up” because they understand what she is teaching them, Roberts said that is the best feeling of all as an educator. Knowing she had helped students learn to speak English, going from maybe knowing 10 words in English at the beginning of the year to speaking in complete sentences and having short conversations by the end of the year, brings tears to her eyes.

Roberts said the ESL teacher, Barb Farwell, was an excellent mentor for her and provided support and guidance that enabled her to provide adequate support to the ELL (English Language Learner) students.

As educators, “if we give up on them, they’re going to give up on themselves," Roberts said. "So I really appreciated that all the teachers, they didn't give up. They kept pushing us (to) try a little bit harder. Just the influences I had throughout the years, it was amazing.”

As a child, Roberts said she played school a lot with her friends in Mexico; she remembers always being the teacher, and they were her students. She said her experiences as a child both in school in Mexico and in the United States were positive.

So, when Roberts decided to further her education and enrolled at Iowa Western Community College as a part-time student, her family was very supportive. Her plan at the time was to pursue becoming a Spanish teacher. Then, after working at a school for troubled youth during the summer for five years, she became interested in how she could help students with behavioral, emotional and social struggles. Roberts graduated from IWCC with her associate's degree in psychology and Spanish.

Roberts then decided to take a break from college and put all her energy into her family and job.

“As the years were going by, I just thought I really need to finish this,” Roberts said. “I really want to teach. I really want to be a teacher. I really want to give back to the students. I want to be those teachers that I had, and I want to make a difference, and I want to be a good influence for these kids and help them. So I decided to go back to William Penn University.”

She knew that returning as a part-time student would take her a long time to earn her degree but she also had to consider that she was a full-time parent with two daughters; she was working full-time and was a full-time cheer coach for basketball.

She enrolled as a part-time student and received her class schedule. Someone then asked her if she was sure she didn’t want to register as a full-time student and push to reach her goal quicker. She had doubts about whether she could handle the workload of a full-time student in addition to her current responsibilities. But her family, friends and co-workers encouraged her, and not only did they say they would be there to support her, but they stepped up and supported her on her journey as a full-time student at William Penn University.

“I was so scared,” Roberts said about enrolling as a full-time student. “I was so nervous, but I remember I made the call.”

When Roberts received her class schedule, she remembers feeling overwhelmed by the number of classes she would be taking in just one semester, thinking, “I don’t know if I can do this.”

She said the next two and a half years weren’t always easy, and she finished her first year thinking, “Oh my gosh, I don’t know if I can do this. I remember thinking, this is a lot. But I did it and I’m so proud of myself.”

During that two and a half years, she said coworkers that were teachers were always there to answer questions she had and so were her professors. She said one of the many things she had learned in life is to not be afraid to ask questions.

While taking classes, Roberts said she would ask many questions to teachers in the district where she worked and professors where she attended school. She said they were always willing to help when she would say, “Hey, I need help with this,” or “Can you explain this?” or “I don’t know what this means. Can you elaborate a little bit more?”

“I think once you have that circle of support, it makes a big difference,” Roberts said. “I owe a lot to them. I didn’t do this on my own. I had that great help from the school, from Shenandoah educators and I think that’s amazing.”

Roberts said working in the school system for a little over 20 years and seeing the different teaching styles will only benefit her moving forward as a teacher. She said the teachers, paraeducators and staff within the district, and the professors she had have positively influenced where she is today.

Roberts said she was grateful to have been able to do her student teaching in the Shenandoah Community School District and appreciates Principal Aaron Burdorf’s request for her to student teach in the district. She graduated with straight A’s and a 4.0-grade average and remembers crying. She had been determined and she reached her goal. Along the way, she also learned that as an adult student, you have to learn to prioritize and balance family time, work and homework.

“I always did my homework when the kids were asleep,” Roberts said, explaining that most nights she would be up until 3 a.m. doing homework to turn around and get up at 6 a.m. to get the kids up and start her day.

Roberts said it was imperative to her that her decision to go back to college didn’t interfere with her children being able to participate in extracurricular activities and said it became challenging at times to balance everything. Ultimately, having a positive co-parenting experience with her ex-husband Travis, her family and friends support and her partner Ken Damrau's support made it all possible, she said.

“I want them to experience a lot of what I didn’t get to experience just because, for me was mainly the language barrier when I first moved here,” Roberts said. “I didn’t get to do a lot of sports. I want to make sure that my kids get to do that.”

Roberts said she has also prioritized teaching her daughters to be kind to others and understanding. She said that in an ever-changing world, showing kindness and empathy to others is so important. She teaches her children to understand that not everyone is the same, that it is okay and that everyone should be accepted for who they are. Roberts said she also believes others should respect each individual's beliefs.

“We have to make sure we understand where everyone comes from and be more compassionate,” Roberts said.

In Roberts's eyes, no one is different. “I feel like you're being unique; you're being yourself. You're you,” she said.

Social media is something that concerns Roberts, particularly how it influences youth.

“I want to make sure I’m teaching my kids regardless, doesn’t matter what the person looks like or who they are or how much money or no money they have, always been accepting of that," she said. “I think as parents; we try really hard to do our best with our kiddos.”

She also emphasizes to her children that they need to form their own opinions and make their own choices and positive choices, not based on others or what they see on social media. But, with so much social media out there now, controlling what children see can be challenging, she said.

Some social media negatively affects children emotionally and how they express themselves, Roberts said, and parents can’t be everywhere monitoring what their children see or hear. But, “we can try,” she said.

As an educator, Roberts said she has tried to pay more attention to the happenings in Iowa's state government and the new laws and regulations being passed, especially those affecting the public school system. She also thinks it is crucial as a parent to pay attention to all the recent changes and how they will affect her children.

She feels public schools could benefit from additional financial help that could go toward “providing academic and social/emotional resources for teachers and students to provide a successful learning environment in the classroom and school, and training for teachers.”

And, the list of things teachers can no longer do, say, discuss or have in their classroom is growing longer and longer, she said, and remembering what things are acceptable or not acceptable in the classroom will probably be her biggest challenge as a first-year teacher. As an associate, she said someone else was always there to help her.

Roberts said teachers shouldn’t have to fear that they may say or do the wrong thing, but she also knows respecting others and building positive relationships is essential.

“I want to build a safe, positive environment for my students in the classroom,” Roberts said.

She wants her students to know that tomorrow is a new day if someone has a bad day, and she hopes her students will be accepting of one another.

During the last semester at William Penn University, Roberts said someone asked her if education is where she wanted to be with so many educators “leaving the fire.”

“I want to see for myself,” Roberts said. “I want to experience that. I always say, if it's not something that I was meant to do, we won’t know until we try.”

She said sometimes she wonders if the people making the laws and regulations affecting the public school system would have a better understanding, “if they could step into a school or classroom now, where things are constantly changing, before making their decisions.”

One of Roberts's fears when moving to the United States was that people would not see her the way she wanted to be seen, or that they may not be accepting. She said it was “heartwarming” when she realized that she was accepted in the community as herself.

Roberts thinks a lot about how things will affect her kids, and her message is, “It's okay to be you; you do you.”

“I’m very accepting and very open-minded,” Roberts said. “I’m very respectful of people's values and beliefs in how they want to lie their everyday lives. I’m very respectful of opinions.”

“Even though not everyone is going to agree with every law passed or every president that is elected, we still need to be respectful of the decisions that are made,” she said. “Everyone has a voice, and we have the choice to express our opinions and feelings in a kind matter.”

She also thinks it is crucial for students to learn the history of the United States, and feels it would not be the best decision to omit teaching some of that history in school. Learning and understanding the history of the United States when she moved here was very important to her, she said, and she wants her children to know that as well.

“Had I not had that in the classroom or had they not taught that to me, I never would have understood what America was really about,” Roberts said. “We don’t want to repeat some of that history, so (we) need to make sure we keep teaching our students, even our own kids. I want my kids to know history. I want my child to understand that.”

History, she said, should not be erased. Instead of focusing on what we should get rid of, Roberts feels we need to focus on continuing to teach students history in a way that is not disrespectful or offensive to anyone.

As educators "we will do what we can and what we’re supposed to do to provide a positive experience and education for our students academically, socially and emotionally," Roberts said. "We want to make sure we provide something that is going to help our students be successful.”

With one final thought about the upcoming school year, Roberts said parental support in education makes a big difference in a child's life. If you want to positively impact a child's life, volunteer to read or help with a school function, she said.