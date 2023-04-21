Disability Rights Iowa will host a panel presentation in Iowa City on Assistance Animals for Mental Health on Wednesday, May 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Satellite viewings will take be available in Des Moines, Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids and Chariton. Online streaming of the event will be available afterwards.

“We are thrilled to be able to host this event for the second year in a row,” executive director Catherine Johnson said in a news release. “This year’s focus on assistance animals will shed light on an area of law that is often misunderstood.”

The panel will include six people who collectively have legal expertise, mental health expertise and lived experience, according to a news release. The panel will also be moderated by a legal expert.

To register or stream the event, visit disabilityrightsiowa.org/events/mental-health-2.

Cyndy Miller, Disability Rights Iowa’s legal director, said continuing education credits will be available for lawyers, social workers and mental health professionals.

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all events hosted by Disability Rights Iowa. Communication Across Real Time Translation in English and Spanish as well as American Sign Language will be provided. If you require an accommodation, email or call contact@driowa.org or 515-452-0757 prior by 5 p.m. on May 2.