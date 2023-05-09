Discs for Dogs, a disc golf tournament benefiting the animals at the Midlands Humane Society, was held on Saturday, May 6, at the Treasure Cove Disc Golf Course at Iowa Western Community College.

The event kicked off with a Disc Golf 101 course for those new to the sport, similar to golf, but with a flying disc.

The fundraiser was organized by a group of volunteers from the Leadership Council Bluffs program, who must complete a community service project as part of the program. Five participants from Leadership Council Bluffs Cohort 35 — Amy Brown, Jonathan Holland, Matt Mancuso, Sara Starr and Shanna Stofer — decided to throw an event and raise funds and awareness for MHS as their project.

The event was a success, raising more than $2,000.