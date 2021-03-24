Discussions continue over rezoning of Baughn Street

Nov. 23, 2020, with the initial reading of the Council’s Consent Agenda, the City Council approved Ordinance 6435 -- that included the rezoning in the YMCA application. The public hearing for the ordinance was then scheduled for Dec. 14, 2020.

Dec. 14, the application was brought to the City Council for a public hearing, where the council voted 4-0 to deny Street Ordinance 6435, Resolution 20-289 and 20-290. Councilwoman Melissa Head, abstained from voting as she is a member of the Council Bluffs YMCA’s advisory board.

At the City Council meeting on Jan. 11, Councilor Roger Sandau motioned to reconsider the street ordinance and resolutions that were previously denied in December. Then at the next Council meeting on Jan. 25, the Council approved both the Street Ordinance and the Resolutions on a 3-1 vote.

“The City Council’s actions in initially denying, and then abruptly reversing field and approving, Street Ordinance 6435 and Resolutions 20-289 and 20-290 to grant and implement the relief sought by the YMCA of Omaha in their application, which was denied the only time that it was presented to the City Planning Committee, violates the Municipal Code of Council Bluffs as well as the Iowa Code, and therefore the actions are illegal and unenforceable,” the letter said.