Discussions continue over rezoning of Baughn Street

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh as well as other City Council members received a letter from Terry Gibson, Attorney at Law with Wandro & Associates, on Tuesday regarding keeping Baughn Street open.
The Committee to Keep Baughn Street Open, organized by Council Bluffs residents, retained the firm and came together after the City Council approved the application from the YMCA of Greater Omaha. The application included vacating a block of Baughn Street.
Previously, the City Council approved the rezoning of land southwest of the Charles E. Lankin YMCA, 235 Harmony St. This would make the land administrative-professional district, removing the residential area it is now.
“For the reasons stated in this letter we believe the actions of the City Council to be improper and in violation of the Council Bluffs City Code as well as the Iowa Code, and have advised our clients accordingly,” the letter stated.
On Nov. 10, 2020, the YMCA application came to a hearing before the City Planning Commission, where it decided to deny the application.
The letter said the Commission specifically found that the YMCA application “would result in vacating a fully improved roadway which is utilized by the neighborhood for on-street parking and traffic circulation,” and that the request would “be disruptive on the traffic patterns in this area of the city.”
Nov. 23, 2020, with the initial reading of the Council’s Consent Agenda, the City Council approved Ordinance 6435 -- that included the rezoning in the YMCA application. The public hearing for the ordinance was then scheduled for Dec. 14, 2020.
Dec. 14, the application was brought to the City Council for a public hearing, where the council voted 4-0 to deny Street Ordinance 6435, Resolution 20-289 and 20-290. Councilwoman Melissa Head, abstained from voting as she is a member of the Council Bluffs YMCA’s advisory board.
At the City Council meeting on Jan. 11, Councilor Roger Sandau motioned to reconsider the street ordinance and resolutions that were previously denied in December. Then at the next Council meeting on Jan. 25, the Council approved both the Street Ordinance and the Resolutions on a 3-1 vote.
“The City Council’s actions in initially denying, and then abruptly reversing field and approving, Street Ordinance 6435 and Resolutions 20-289 and 20-290 to grant and implement the relief sought by the YMCA of Omaha in their application, which was denied the only time that it was presented to the City Planning Committee, violates the Municipal Code of Council Bluffs as well as the Iowa Code, and therefore the actions are illegal and unenforceable,” the letter said.
It was previously reported that YMCA officials said the changes would allow the organization to add additional parking, while building an outdoor pavilion, sports court with basketball hoops, terraced seating using a natural slope and a walking path.