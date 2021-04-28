Do Good Week nets more than $2.5 million in donations; Iowa Western volunteers clean campus, while donations stock the student assistance pantry

“We are excited about the results that Do Good Week had for our participating nonprofits. Our mission is a holistic approach to philanthropy and this week provided opportunities for donor exploration, the fulfilment of needed items, volunteerism, and financial support,” Share Omaha Executive Director Marjorie Maas said. “Share Omaha is grateful to everyone who participated and who helped propel this new philanthropic model.”

During a Zoom call about the week held on Tuesday, Maas said it was tough to know what to expect going in, but she was happy with the $2.55 million in donations and noted, “we think the number will grow from there over the years.”

“Do Good Week is our first-time effort to shine a light on community needs in multiple ways. It was an opportunity for us as successor to (Pottawattamie Gives and Omaha Gives) to showcase that philanthropy is cash and more,” she said. “It was a building year and a learning year.”

Maas said the donations were a great part of the week, of course, but she also mentioned training sessions on marketing, fundraising and other issues held with nonprofits, while also highlighting the volunteer turnout.