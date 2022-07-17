Dodge House celebrates new porch on Beresheim House

For the first time in decades, the August Beresheim House (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) will welcome guests to the Dodge House campus with a new porch to include historically accurate railings. Built in 1899, the Beresheim House serves as an orientation center, offices and gift shops for the Historic General Dodge House. The original occupants of the home, the Beresheim family, were friends to the Dodge’s and two generations served as executives for the premier bank in Council Bluffs — Council Bluffs Savings and Loan.