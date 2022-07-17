 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dodge House celebrates new porch on Beresheim House

Beresheim Porch_Railing.jpg

For the first time in decades, the August Beresheim House (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) will welcome guests to the Dodge House campus with a new porch to include historically accurate railings.

 COURTESY DODGE HOUSE

For the first time in decades, the August Beresheim House (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) will welcome guests to the Dodge House campus with a new porch to include historically accurate railings. Built in 1899, the Beresheim House serves as an orientation center, offices and gift shops for the Historic General Dodge House. The original occupants of the home, the Beresheim family, were friends to the Dodge’s and two generations served as executives for the premier bank in Council Bluffs — Council Bluffs Savings and Loan.

The Historic General Dodge House was built in 1869 and is a National Historic Landmark. The Historic General Dodge House welcomes thousands of visitors each year from every state and over 20 countries. The Beresheim House serves as the point of entry for visitors to the Historic General Dodge House.

This project was made possible by a community of generous donors: The Iowa West Foundation, the City of Council Bluffs, the Union Pacific Foundation, Pottawatomie County and over 25 individual donors.

