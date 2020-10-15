Dodge Trust accepting applications for 2020 distribution

Area charitable organizations again have a chance to receive grant funding from the Dodge Trust.

The City of Council Bluffs announced it will be accepting applications for the 2020 distribution from the trust until 5 p.m. on Nov. 20.

The purpose of the Dodge Trust is to provide funding to charitable organizations or agencies that provide services to the residents of Council Bluffs, the city said in a release.

Since its inception in 1989 when the city received one-third of the residuary estate of General Grenville Dodge, the Dodge Trust board has overseen the trust’s assets, watching it grow from $900,000 to in excess of $2.8 million and has distributed in excess of $2 million in grants.

The trust has already doled out $25,000 to the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund. The board intends to distribute an additional $100,000 this year, the city said.

The Dodge Trust is managed by its Board of Trustees, which is appointed by the mayor with the concurrence of the City Council. Kelly Douglas-Jones is the board chair of Michael Sciortino is vice chair.