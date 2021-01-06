Dodge Trust doles out annual grants

The Dodge Trust has made its annual bequeathals, handing down $82,500 in grants to 15 area organizations.

“The purpose of the Dodge Trust is to provide funding to charitable organizations or agencies that provide services to the residents of Council Bluffs,” trust leaders said in a release.

Since its inception in 1989, when the city received one-third of the residuary estate of Gen. Grenville Dodge, the Dodge Trust Board of Trustees has overseen the trust’s assets grow from $900,000 to in excess of $3 million and has distributed in excess of $2 million, the announcement said.

The Dodge Trust is managed by the board, which is appointed by the mayor with the concurrence of the City Council. If you have questions or need more information, call the City Attorney’s Office at 712-890-5317.

Organizations that received the 2020 grants, with representatives listed:

Council Bluffs Pantry Association, Teresa Hildreth, treasurer — $25,000

Interfaith Response, Mary Mason, director — $3,000

Iowa Legal Aid, Erin Planalp, managing attorney — $2,000

Council Bluffs Ministry MMH, Vicky Smith, secretary/treasurer — $500

New Visions Homeless Services, Brandy Wallar, director of operations — $12,000

Wings of Hope, Carolyn Ettinger, executive director — $3,000

Heartland Family Service, John H. Jeanetta, president and CEO — $2,000

Micah House, Jaymes Sime, executive director — $15,000

All Care Health Center, Kerri Wede, development and marketing — $1,000

Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Tara Slevin, vice president of development — $5,000

Open Door Mission, Candace Gregory, president and CEO, — $1,500

Visiting Nurse Association of Pottawattamie County, Lisa Bradley, director of corporate and community engagement — $5,000

Catholic Charities Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program, Barbara Decker, executive director — $2,500

Community of Christ Caring Ministries Thrift Store & Food Pantry, Kenneth Juel, executive director — $4,000

Centro Latino of Iowa, Ramon Calzada, executive director — $1,000

