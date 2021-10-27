Dodge Trust taking grant applications

Dodge Trust grant applications are open until 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The Dodge Trust was established in 1989 when the City of Council Bluffs received a third of the residuary estate of General Grenville Dodge. The purpose of the Dodge Trust is to provide funding for basic human needs to the citizens of Council Bluffs. All Dodge Trust applicants should be charitable organizations or agencies.

Since its inception in 1989, the Dodge Trust Board of Trustees has overseen the Trust’s assets grow from $900,000.00 to $3.5 million. Over the last thirty-two years, the Dodge Trust has distributed more than $2 million to local charitable organizations and agencies.

The Dodge Trust Board intends to allocate $80,000.00 in 2021. Applications are due on Friday, Nov. 19 and the board will award grants around Dec. 15, 2021. Interested applicants can contact the City of Council Bluffs Attorney’s Office at 712-890-5317 with questions.

The 2021 Dodge Trust application is available on the City of Council Bluffs website (councilbluffs-ia.gov/109/Dodge-Trust-Board-of-Trustees). Completed applications must be submitted to the City of Council Bluffs Attorney’s Office at 209 Pearl Street (Suite 304), Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503.