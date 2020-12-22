DOJ report: Glenwood Resource Center violated patients' constitutional rights

"In the fall of 2018, a small group of Glenwood residents were administered Delayed Discounting questionnaires, both manually and electronically, to measure their abilities to decide between receiving, for example, less money immediately, or more money in a few days. The results of these questionnaires were subsequently sent to collaborating researchers at University of Kansas. The delayed discounting questionnaires did not have a practical purpose related to any specific resident needs. Rather, one of Dr. Rea’s apparent goals in administering Delayed Discounting questionnaires first at Glenwood was to determine if there were measurable differences in individuals with impulsivity or intermittent explosive disorder versus those without it and, if so, to consider using delayed discounting as an intervention at Glenwood and other DHS facilities. Another goal may have been to determine whether delayed discounting could be applied to a population of individuals with IDD. Dr. Rea also proposed experimenting with whether administration of a dopamine antagonist such as Haldol impacted sexual arousal and impulsivity."