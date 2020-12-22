DOJ report: Glenwood Resource Center violated patients' constitutional rights

A U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the Glenwood Resource Center reported the facility violated residents' constitutional right while conducting a series of experiments.
In the reported released Tuesday, the department said the center violated the 14th Amendment while conducting experiments without residents' consent. The reported said the facility exposed residents to "uncontrolled and unsupervised physical and behavioral experimentation," "inadequate physical and behavioral healthcare" and "inadequate protections from harm, including deficient safety and oversight mechanisms" during unauthorized sexual arousal and overhydration experimentation.
In its finds, the Department of Justice said former facility superintendent Dr. Jerry Rea, initiated experiments on residents with intellectual and/or development disabilities in order to make the Glenwood Resource Center "relevant" after he took over as superintendent in 2017.
That experimentation included psychological experimentation, focused on "reinforcer pathology" and impulsivity", which could be applied to drugs, gambling or sexual behavior, the report said.
"Rea did direct psychology staff to administer the Socio-Sexual Knowledge and Attitudes Test (SSKAT) to at least three Glenwood residents. This proprietary assessment includes a series of questions and answers, as well as visual illustrations. Staff believed it would be inappropriate, unnecessary, and in some instances potentially harmful to the residents, and for the most part resisted these directions. However, it was partially administered to one resident. Glenwood did not obtain consent before administering the assessment and took no follow up actions based on the results of the assessment. It is inappropriate to conduct an assessment when there is no treatment purpose for the assessment, and even more inappropriate to do so when the assessment may be risky for the assessed individual (as Glenwood’s clinicians believed it was for these residents)," investigators said in a footnote of the report.
The report said:
"In the fall of 2018, a small group of Glenwood residents were administered Delayed Discounting questionnaires, both manually and electronically, to measure their abilities to decide between receiving, for example, less money immediately, or more money in a few days. The results of these questionnaires were subsequently sent to collaborating researchers at University of Kansas. The delayed discounting questionnaires did not have a practical purpose related to any specific resident needs. Rather, one of Dr. Rea’s apparent goals in administering Delayed Discounting questionnaires first at Glenwood was to determine if there were measurable differences in individuals with impulsivity or intermittent explosive disorder versus those without it and, if so, to consider using delayed discounting as an intervention at Glenwood and other DHS facilities. Another goal may have been to determine whether delayed discounting could be applied to a population of individuals with IDD. Dr. Rea also proposed experimenting with whether administration of a dopamine antagonist such as Haldol impacted sexual arousal and impulsivity."
Glenwood Resource Center did not obtain consent to administer a series of surveys, collect data or use data related to behavioral health, "even though consent was indisputably required." The facility only told one resident's family or guardians, because it, "was concerned that one of the residents subjected to the Delayed Discounting questionnaire would share some details of the experience with the resident’s parents and that the resident’s father, an attorney, might be troubled or concerned. Even then, the family was not informed that data would be collected and sent to the University of Kansas."
The experimentation also included overhydrating a group of residents as part of an experiment focused on pneumonia, which the report noted is a leading cause of death for people with intellectual and/or development disabilities.
"Contrary to the recommendation of Glenwood’s registered dieticians, Glenwood’s medical providers ordered that individuals ... receive substantial, uniform increases in fluids that did not reflect consideration for each individual’s particular needs," the report said, noting that while the fluid increases were intendent to continue "as tolerated," there was no definition of "tolerated" or how to monitor it.
"Rather, the plan was to continue increasing fluids until there was a sign of a negative impact. The increases in fluids were significant ... the average increase of hydration was 25% above recommended needs, with the highest increase at 58% above recommended needs."
At least two of the individuals experimented on had not had pneumonia in the 12 months preceding the experiments.
The research was not consented to by patients at the start, but instead after the D.O.J. opened its investigation Glenwood staff, on the order administrators, called patients' guardians and told them they were receiving interventions to prevent pneumonia risks, which Glenwood administrators said constituted "verbal consent."
The calls did not seek consent, the D.O.J. report said.
"Glenwood’s then-Medical Director (Rea) asserted to D.O.J. that the ... interventions were not experimental or research-driven, acknowledging that the methodology was so unsound (for example, by implementing so many interventions at once that it would be impossible to identify which, if any, affected pneumonia rates) that it could not have produced any reliable findings, and therefore must not have been for research purposes. Although ... he is correct that the research was methodologically flawed, that does not mean it was not research and does not excuse Glenwood’s failure to obtain consent," the report said.
The report said the research was "significantly flawed and dangerous."
"Overhydration can impact the nervous, respiratory, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, hepatic (liver), renal, and skin systems. One side effect of overhydration in particular is hyponatremia (low sodium). Hyponatremia can cause seizures and altered mental status, and it is linked to an increased risk for falling, among many other concerns," the report noted.
And for some residents, pneumonia increased. One patient had pneumonia six times during his inclusion in the research. The man died in March of 2019.
"Despite this evidence, Glenwood’s then-Medical Director reported ... that fluid increases were not having negative impacts, and asserted the same to D.O.J. during our investigation. Even without the physical manifestations of harm from hyponatremia, objective lab results showed sodium levels were dropping into unhealthy ranges," the report said.
The D.O.J. said Iowa Department of Human Services leadership at the time of the study did not reveal to state legislators the harms and risks of the experiment. Asked about the facility's unusually-high death rate, in a letter to legislators Department of Human Services said the research had a positive impact, causing a decrease in pneumonia cases.
"This letter was materially misleading," the D.O.J. report said.
The death rate at the Glenwood Resource Center "sharply increased" after 2017, the report said, as the facility's population dropped by more than 10%. From April of 2015 to March of 2016, there were two deaths at the facility. There were four the following year, seven the year after that and 13 deaths from April of 2018 to March of 2019.
A 2002 Department of Justice investigation concluded that conditions at the facility were constitutionally deficient, and a settlement between the state and federal government implemented a series of reforms. Iowa came into compliance with the settlement agreement in 2010.
Between May of 2010 and the opening of the D.O.J.'s investigation in November of 2019, conditions deteriorated. The report said after a series of allegations of abuse and neglect, Rea took over in September of 2017.
"He accelerated the pace of change away from polices, practices, and procedures that had been required to demonstrate compliance with the Settlement Agreement and instigated research and experiments on Glenwood residents," the report said. "What had already been a facility plagued by poor communication and integration among departments became even more dysfunctional. The quality of care declined as Glenwood leadership, managers, supervisors, and staff had to choose between, as a staff person told us, watching their backs and watching their clients. This decline in care was facilitated by a DHS Central Office that was unwilling, unable, or both, to recognize and address the problem."
The new D.O.J. report found Glenwood Resource Center is inadequately staffed, while it abandoned quality control and ignored multiple warning signs of harm. And, the State of Iowa failed to provide effective oversight of the facility.
Remedies outlined by the report included ongoing independent review of care interventions, communication to ensure residents and their guardians/family understand the risks and benefits of research, risk-minimizing safeguards and adequate training for staff.
Upon the release of the report, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said, "What happened at the Glenwood Resource Center was unconscionable and unacceptable. Under Director (Kelly) Garcia’s leadership at D.H.S., we’ve fully cooperated with the investigation and I commend her for immediately digging in to assess the situation. I am committed to bringing all the tools and state resources needed to address the challenges at the facility. The families and loved ones remain in my thoughts as this likely brings up very difficult and strong emotions.”
Reynolds' office said that upon learning of the investigation, the governor instructed Garcia to cooperate and assist with any investigation. DHS went on to conduct a review and fact-finding effort to identify issues and begin making changes.