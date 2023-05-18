If you’re looking for a chance to try on a different identity, it may come sooner than you think.

Heartland Family Service will hold its 19th annual Strike a Chord Gala on Friday, June 9 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

“A Mystery Masquerade” is the theme for this year’s event.

“Even though the dress code is casual, we would encourage people to dress up and tie in with (the theme),” said Larry Williams, development manager. “This is a time for people to just dress up and have fun.”

The event will start with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, games and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a dinner at 7 p.m., program and live auction. Proceeds will help fund the organization’s services in southwest Iowa.

The cocktail hour will feature a wine toss, cornhole games and a photo booth, Williams said.

“Our cornhole game did really well last year,” he said.

The silent auction will close at dinnertime.

River City Mixed Chorus, a metro-area community ensemble, will entertain during the meal. The nonprofit chorus is a member of the Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses and carries a message of diversity and inclusion.

Heartland Family Service will present two awards during the event: The Leadership Award to Council Bluffs Fire Chief Justin James and the Client Achievement Award to a client who overcame homelessness and adversity to become one of the organization’s success stories. Video segments will provide background information on each person and why they were chosen for their respective awards.

The client, whose name has not been released, became disabled and was unable to work. As a result, he lost his apartment and car.

“He was just living in a survival state of mind,” Williams said. “This person was able to overcome a lot. Now, he has an apartment again and he has a car.”

A live auction will also be held. Bidders can face off for a trip to Costa Rica, a trip to the Colorado Rockies, a half-day with Fire Chief James (including lunch) and a ride-along with a fire crew, among other things.

Honorary co-chairs for the event are Mark and Jennifer Hanwright.

Tickets are $90 each. For tickets, visit heartlandfamilyservice.org.

Heartland Family Service provides trauma-informed programs in three areas:

Housing, safety and financial stability — Assistance for domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness and financial crisis.

Counseling and prevention — Therapeutic services for treatment, intervention and prevention.

Child and family well-being — Education and support for all stages of life.

For more information, see heartlandfamilyservice.org, email info@heartlandfamilyservice.org or call 402-552-7400.