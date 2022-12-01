Donations pour in to support area nonprofits on Giving Tuesday 712

Western Iowa residents opened their wallets and their hearts on Tuesday.

Philanthropic giving, both big and small, was celebrated as part of Giving Tuesday 712, a local campaign running concurrently with regional and national charitable pushes for the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Nonprofits have taken to asking people to make charitable gifts following their potential splurges during Black Friday and Cyber Money shopping events.

“Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving,” said Kelsey Stupfell, director of public relations at TS Bank. “In our part of the world, this is our way to really lift up our local nonprofits and causes that are really important to those in the community.”

Final donation figures for the Giving Tuesday 712 campaign were not immediately available. Gifts were made through the Community Foundation for Western Iowa’s digital platform as well as through SHARE Iowa, which runs through the SHARE Omaha coalition.

SHARE Omaha said Wednesday afternoon that it was still tallying offline gifts and gifts made directly to nonprofits and through community foundations.

“We look forward to celebrating your total generosity next week!” the coalition tweeted.

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa offered a $250,000 pool this year to provide partial matches on gifts to endowment funds within the foundation. It also offered an hourly prize for the event.

Winners of the prizes included All Care Health Center, MOSAIC in Western Iowa, MICAH House, Dexter’s Dream, NAMI Southwest Iowa, Horses Help SWI, New Century Art Guild, Pottawattamie County Conservation. TeamMates Mentoring in Southwest Iowa and Golden Hills RC&D.

Stupfell said Giving Tuesday 712 invited people to give their “time, talent and treasures” — whether that’s rallying volunteers or leveraging opportunities to increase monetary donations. The goal is to “really lift up our supporting causes in our local nonprofits.”

TS Bank — which was the presenting sponsor of Giving Tuesday 712 — makes a point to be philanthropic, donating 10% of its pre-tax profits back into the community, Stupfell said.

The bank collected 334 children’s hats and gloves for local elementary schools — Rue, College View, Treynor, Underwood, Riverside, Atlantic and Corning — and 5,795 diapers for MICAH House and FAMILY Inc., Stupfell said. For those collections, TS Bank teamed up with Nesting Grounds, American Family Insurance – Castle & Associates Inc., Farmhouse & Flowers, Destination Coffee & Cuisine, Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails and Heartland Properties Inc.

“We just love to be a leader in that and help other people from get back,” “Southwest Iowa is a a really great representation of that — it’s neighbors helping neighbors. ... This Giving Tuesday 712 is really a way to help carry that out even further.”

While the campaign and associated matching funds have wrapped up, donations can still be made to the endowment funds through the foundation. Find more information or make a gift at pccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate. Find more on the foundation at givewesterniowa.org.