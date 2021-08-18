'Don't lose hope': Former orphan visits Children's Square decades after adoption

Children’s Square USA has been making an impact on the lives of children for almost 140 years, and 91-year-old Cleon Babcock says the nonprofit changed the direction of his life.

In 1934, Babcock was brought to Children’s Square (Christian Home at the time) when he was 4 ½-years-old along with his younger brother — back when it was an orphanage. They spent two weeks there in quarantine because it was unknown if either of them had communicable diseases.

The day they were released from quarantine, a couple showed up to adopt his brother. Babcock said he cried and when the couple found out they were brothers, the couple decided they didn’t want to separate them and adopted them both.

“That’s one time I’m really happy my big mouth got me one of the best things that ever happened in my life,” he said while in Council Bluffs to see the Children’s Square campus for the first time in decades.

Babcock said if it wasn’t for Children’s Square, he would still be swearing, have a quick temper and would’ve ended up in the Fort Madison Penitentiary. His biological mother was not a moral woman and his biological father was a thief, he swore and would beat them every day, he said.