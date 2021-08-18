'Don't lose hope': Former orphan visits Children's Square decades after adoption

Children’s Square USA has been making an impact on the lives of children for almost 140 years, and 91-year-old Cleon Babcock says the nonprofit changed the direction of his life.
In 1934, Babcock was brought to Children’s Square (Christian Home at the time) when he was 4 ½-years-old along with his younger brother — back when it was an orphanage. They spent two weeks there in quarantine because it was unknown if either of them had communicable diseases.
The day they were released from quarantine, a couple showed up to adopt his brother. Babcock said he cried and when the couple found out they were brothers, the couple decided they didn’t want to separate them and adopted them both.
“That’s one time I’m really happy my big mouth got me one of the best things that ever happened in my life,” he said while in Council Bluffs to see the Children’s Square campus for the first time in decades.
Babcock said if it wasn’t for Children’s Square, he would still be swearing, have a quick temper and would’ve ended up in the Fort Madison Penitentiary. His biological mother was not a moral woman and his biological father was a thief, he swore and would beat them every day, he said.
“One day he beat us, walked off across the field, and abandoned us,” he said. “At that time we were living in an old abandoned boxcar.”
Babcock said his new parents were very loving. He never heard his new father swear or tell a dirty story, and he wasn’t a drinker or a womanizer. His new mother was a teacher. The brothers grew up in Farnhamville in central Iowa.
“He was much different than my first father was,” Babcock said. “My parents were well respected in the community.”
As an adult, Babcock became involved with the American Institute of Parliamentarians — a nonprofit organization for the advancement of parliamentary procedure. He then went to an annual session held in Des Moines and was elected to the board.
“I became third, second and first vice president and then I served the international president for two years,” he said.
A fond memory Babcock has is the first annual meeting he attended, held in Boston that had its opening session in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
“I got to preside at the speakers stand for that convention,” he said.
Babcock is a certified professional parliamentarian.
Debbie Orduna, president and chief executive officer of Children’s Square USA, said it’s amazing to see how Children’s Square helped children back in the 1930’s compared to how it’s helping children now.
“We couldn’t be happier with his visit,” she said. “We are very thankful and blessed.”
For foster and adoptive parents today, Babcock said to give the kids love.
“They need it, they need to know they’re worth something,” he said. “I got love.”
For children who come to Children’s Square today, he said “don’t lose hope.”
“This is where you are now, but what you become is largely up to you,” he said.
Although Children’s Square is no longer an orphanage, the nonprofit cares for children’s and families in need and offers programs and specialized treatment for children with emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs.
“I’m just amazed and so pleased that (children’s square) exists,” Babcock said. “I know how much I needed it. I know how much the children need it.”
Children’s Square will celebrate it’s 140 year anniversary next year and Orduna said their goal is to make sure it’s there for another 140 years.
For more information on Children’s Square visit childrenssquare.org.