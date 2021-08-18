Downtown Kiwanis Club readies backpacks with school supplies

The Downtown Kiwanis Club helped round up school supplies for Council Bluffs students who need a hand this fall.

Members purchased $1,400 worth of school supplies at Walmart and filled 144 backpacks Thursday at the Educational Service Center, with the help of six volunteers, according to President George Smith. They followed a list of recommended items furnished by the Council Bluffs Community School District.

The project fit in with the club’s traditional priorities, Smith said.

“The thing Kiwanis does is help children in the community,” he said.

The club prepared two backpacks for each grade at Council Bluffs Community Schools’ elementary schools and Children’s Square USA’s academic center, Smith said — which totals 144 packs.

Each one contained two notebooks, two folders, two pencils, an eraser, a glue stick, a dry erase marker and a box of colored pencils, Smith said. The smaller items were encased in a zippered plastic pouch.

“It’s not a lot, but it’s enough to get started,” he said.

The club also holds an all-city track meet for sixth-graders in May and sponsors the Key Club at Abraham Lincoln High School, Smith said.