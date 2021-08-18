 Skip to main content
Downtown Kiwanis Club readies backpacks with school supplies
top story

Downtown Kiwanis Club readies backpacks with school supplies

081921-cbn-news-kiwanisbackpacks.jpg

Downtown Kiwanis members and volunteers (front, from left) Marsha Jensen, Kaitlin Carlon, Secretary Paula Plunkett, Cookie Johnson, Traci Frush, President George Smith and (back, from left) Mike Knedler, Roger Carlon, Diane Carlon, Aaron Jones and Charles Devereaux hold backpacks after filling 144 of them with school supplies for Council Bluffs students.

 Courtesy Diane Ostrowski

The Downtown Kiwanis Club helped round up school supplies for Council Bluffs students who need a hand this fall.

Members purchased $1,400 worth of school supplies at Walmart and filled 144 backpacks Thursday at the Educational Service Center, with the help of six volunteers, according to President George Smith. They followed a list of recommended items furnished by the Council Bluffs Community School District.

The project fit in with the club’s traditional priorities, Smith said.

“The thing Kiwanis does is help children in the community,” he said.

The club prepared two backpacks for each grade at Council Bluffs Community Schools’ elementary schools and Children’s Square USA’s academic center, Smith said — which totals 144 packs.

Each one contained two notebooks, two folders, two pencils, an eraser, a glue stick, a dry erase marker and a box of colored pencils, Smith said. The smaller items were encased in a zippered plastic pouch.

“It’s not a lot, but it’s enough to get started,” he said.

The club also holds an all-city track meet for sixth-graders in May and sponsors the Key Club at Abraham Lincoln High School, Smith said.

“We try to help schoolkids around the city in different ways,” he said.

Other activities the club sponsors include Camp OK for gifted fifth-graders, Key Leader Camp for high school sophomores, a Christmas party for a cottage at Children’s Square and Aktion Club for adults. Members also contribute to Kiwanis International’s worldwide program to eliminate tetanus.

The club meets at noon on Mondays in the club room at the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.

