In a world that seems to move faster every day, Graley’s Creamery and Confections offers an opportunity to step back in time and enjoy a Victorian-style soda fountain in downtown Papillion.

Graley’s, founded in 2017 by Bryon and Joanna Compton and named after their children, Greg and Haley, is housed in downtown Papillion and, according to Bryon, in the oldest standing building in town.

That history is matched on the interior with decor and staff uniforms which call back to the 20th century and ragtime piano music filling the room.

“When you leave, you could pick up all your 2023 problems, but in here, this is where you can relax,” Bryon said.

In addition to being connected historically to Papillion through its location, Bryon said the company is working to stay active in the community. It is a sponsor of Papillion Days, is hosting a Cones with Cops event on July 13, and has worked with local high schools both in food service and speaking to entrepreneurial classes prior to the start of the pandemic.

Graley’s is also connected to the community through its products, with most of its ingredients being locally sourced.

“We try to use local farmers and bake everything here ourselves,” Bryon said. “If I need stuff, I look for locals who are making things to help out.”

Despite the business’s lack of a drive-thru, Graley’s has been able to grow through the pandemic. Bryon credits that to the loyalty of their customers.

“I think people will stop if your product is good. They will make the time to come in.”

In addition to serving ice cream, malts, and sodas, Graley’s has also begun serving espresso products. In the winter, the business also serves soups and hand pies for customers who may not want ice cream.

As Graley’s approaches its five-year anniversary in September, Bryon discussed what the next five years might look like for the business.

“I know a lot of people talked about all these dreams, we'll start with, we will still be here, we will still be making great products, we will still be active parts of our community,” Bryon said. “So yeah, we're looking at growing, expanding, but not at the cost of our product or how we take care of customers and guests.”

The most important thing to Bryon, though, was that his customers always leave his ice cream parlor happy.

“We're a place where friends and family gather and memories are made. That goes into everything we do.”