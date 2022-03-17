Dozens offer support to local family whose home was destroyed by fire

Support was flowing to a local family Thursday after a fast-moving fire destroyed their house Wednesday afternoon.

The home belonged to the family of Julie McComas, a counselor at Lewis Central High School.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Lewis Township Fire Chief Jeremy Meyers. The family and a pet dog all got out safely.

Numerous members of the Lewis Central community posted encouraging comments on the school's social media pages Wednesday, and a staff person established a GoFundMe account to raise money for the family.

"Part of us on the Lewis Township Fire & Rescue grew up here and went to Lewis Central," wrote Josh Stuhr. "It sucks to see a house fire, and it hurts more when it is someone that taught you in school. We were just glad no one was in the house. Love the McComas."

"Oh, no!" Jeanie Hall said, responding to the news. "Glad everyone is OK. She is the sweetest counselor. Thoughts and prayers to Mrs. McComas and her family."

"Nicest people you'll ever meet," Jen Frese Kern said of the McComas family.

"Julie -- so sorry, if we can help with anything get ahold of one of us," offered Bettie Robinson.

Josh Allen, the school district's technology integration director, set up the GoFundMe account, which was promoted on the district's social media pages.

"We encourage you to do what Mrs. McComas has done for countless students: Be there in their time of need," he said on the GoFundMe page. "There will likely be more ways to help support them in the coming days so even if it's not here, we encourage you to find some way to show your support. All money will be given to the McComas family for all of the needs they will have."

"Mrs. McComas, you were there for me during some really hard times, and now I want to be there for you, too," commented Halle Stichler. "You helped me so much during my four years of high school, and your support -- then and now -- has continued to make a different in my life for the better."

Lewis Township firefighters were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to 14958 Gayland Drive off Highway 92, Meyers said. One person had already tried to put out the fire but wasn't able to.

"Our first truck was on scene within about four minutes," he said. "There was heavy black smoke and some flames when they arrived."

Fire departments from Treynor and McClelland were called out to assist the 19 volunteers from the Lewis Township crews, Meyers said. With their vehicles, there were "at least a dozen" fire trucks involved.

Since the fire was outside of the Council Bluffs city limits, water had to be hauled over in tanker trucks and portable tanks from the nearest fire hydrant, which was across Highway 92 in the First Christian Church parking lot, Meyers said.

"We had to hook up to the water, put it in our tankers and bring it back across the highway," he said.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputies provided traffic control so the many crossings could be made safely, Meyers said.

But hauling water was just one of the problems.

"It got up in the attic pretty quickly, and it went through the roof," Meyers said. "We had the roof and floor collapse, so we couldn't fight it from the interior. That made it extremely difficult to fight the fire."

Dispatchers called the utility companies, who sent people to the scene who stayed until they were no longer needed, he said. Neighbors offered their support by providing pizzas and cases of bottled water. One let a couple firefighters use the bathroom in her basement.

"All the neighbors out there were amazing," Meyers said. "Everybody was taking care of us."

Most of the firefighters left at about 6 p.m., but Meyers kept two on scene to watch for rekindles. Pairs of firefighters rotated throughout the night.

"That's unusual for us, but since there were collapses, there was material we couldn't get to," he said.

The house was a "total loss," Meyers said. The fire was determined to be accidental, since there was no evidence of foul play. The family said they had someplace else they could stay.

