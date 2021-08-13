Dreamweaver Foundation donates 30 tablets to seniors in Immanuel program

The Dreamweaver Foundation of Omaha recently donated 30 GrandPad tablets to Immanuel Pathways Southwest Iowa PACE participants.
Dreamweaver Foundation, which described itself as a nonprofit "dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of seniors in need who are terminally ill," said the easy-to-navigate GrandPads allow seniors in the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly to share memories and maintain face-to-face connections with loved ones.
“Loneliness was on the rise even before the pandemic and its health effects can be as detrimental as smoking 15 cigarettes a day or being an alcoholic,” Dreamweaver Foundation Executive Director Cheri Mastny said in a release. “Thanks to the support of our generous donors and partner organizations, we can make a significant impact in helping to lessen feelings of depression, loneliness and isolation. Seniors who have received the tablets enjoy having the new avenue to easily connect, keep up with family and play games.”
GrandPad devices are designed with seniors in mind. The computer tablets come with features that bring people together virtually, Dreamweaver said. Large buttons and intuitive interface make the GrandPad an easy-to-use tablet for seniors who want to connect with family and friends or find an outlet for mental stimulation and entertainment.
“We know that loneliness may speed the onset of dementia. We also know that loneliness shortens life,” Immanuel Vice-President of Marketing and Communications Jennifer Knecht said in the release. "Dreamweaver Foundation’s donation of 30 GrandPad tablets will brighten the lives of our Pathways Southwest Iowa PACE participants by helping them easily connect with loved ones.”
Dreamweaver Foundation said it started providing tablet devices to seniors during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The cost of each device is $50 per month or $600 per year and includes ongoing technical support from GrandPad. Dreamweaver Foundation’s donation of 30 GrandPads is valued at $18,000 for the first year. There is no cost to the recipients of the device.
“I am most excited about being able to keep up with my family,” one Immanuel Pathways Southwest Iowa PACE participant said in the release. “I will be able to use my GrandPad all the time.”
Dreamweaver Foundation plans to continue donating GrandPad tablets to serve seniors and make more connections possible. Those who would like to nominate a senior or make a monetary donation to help fund the mission can find more information at dreamweaver.org.