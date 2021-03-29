 Skip to main content
Driver dies after wreck east of Avoca
A driver suffered fatal injuries in a crash at about 6:30 a.m. Monday near Avoca.

A 2005 Pontiac G6 was westbound on Iowa Highway 83 when the vehicle went off the right side of the highway, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a farm field, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. The single occupant sustained fatal injuries as a result of the wreck.

The identity of the driver was not being released Monday afternoon pending notification of next of kin. The accident is under investigation by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit.

