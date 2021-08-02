Driver injured in crash on Veterans Memorial Highway

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon in a vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs.

The crash involving a 2020 Mack semi truck and 2016 Honda CRV happened around 3:11 p.m., according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. The truck, hauling a loaded dump trailer, was westbound on the highway. Police said a preliminary investigation showed that while traveling eastbound on the highway, the driver of the Honda attempted to make a left-hand turn onto northbound South 24th Street, crossing in front of the semi.

Police said the traffic light was yellow when both vehicles entered the intersection.

Medics took the driver of the Honda to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. There were no other injuries reported. The Council Bluffs Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

The names of the drivers involved will not be released at this time, police said.

