Dual Stop Carter Lake has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Carter Lake community.

U-Haul Co. of Iowa Inc. announced June 8 that Dual Stop at 109 E. Locust St. will offer U-Haul trucks for rent between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays and until 2 p.m. weekends. Make a reservation by calling 712-847-0086.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers, such as Dual Stop Carter Lake owner Maulin Patel, to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945, according to a news release. There are more than 21,000 dealers across North American generating supplemental income through a U-Haul affiliation.

The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. Instead, the small businesses commit a portion of their parking lot and staff time to serve U-Haul customers.