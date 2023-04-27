A mural depicting the city that would become Council Bluffs by a famed American painter will soon be back on display.

"The Early Days of Kanesville" by "American Gothic" painter Grant Wood will be unveiled Friday evening during an event at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

The painting, originally commissioned for the Chieftain Hotel and painted in 1927, will be displayed in the Richard & DeAnna Miller Grant Wood Gallery, according to a news release.

“It’s finally home after 96 years, next to the 'Corn Room' mural," local historian Dick Miller said in a news release. "It’s been quite a journey. This mural will be well taken care of, and it looks beautiful in its new space."

It had been on display at Iowa Western Community College. The piece is valued at $2 million and is owned by the City of Council Bluffs, which agreed last year to permanently loan the mural to Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment.

PACE will provide educational programming about Woods, his legacy, the painting and the history of early Council Bluffs.

Wood was commissioned by hotel magnate Eugene Eppley to paint "Early Days of Kanesville" for the Council Bluffs hotel. The mural, which is 19 feet by 6 feet, is based on paintings and sketches by George Simons, the first artist residing in Council Bluffs. Simons was a cook for the surveying party of railroad pioneer Grenville Dodge, and Simons' drawings are the earliest pictorial record of Council Bluffs during the early 1850s.

In a release, PACE called the mural a "beautiful piece of early Council Bluffs heritage" and said the organization is excited to welcome the public to its unveiling, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Hoff's Fourth Friday festivities.

Dinner, drinks and live music will also be on offer in McCormick’s 1894 bar, and an art class will be available on the education floor of the Hoff Center during the event.

“Early Days of Kanesville” left the former Hotel Chieftain in 1970 when it was set for renovation. It was given to the City of Council Bluffs in 1972 because of its historical significance.

The painting remained in storage at the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha for about 13 years. The city worked with the Bluffs Arts Council to raise nearly $10,000 to restore and frame the mural in 1985, and it's been on display at Looft Hall at Iowa Western since 1986.

“Given its monetary, historic and artistically significant value to the City, it needs to be in a gallery to be appropriately conserved and protected," PACE CEO Danna Kehm said in a news release. "The Anne & John P. Nelson Gallery & Exhibition Floor at the Hoff Center includes a fire suppression system built to protect art, temperature and humidity controls, and high level security systems."

Kehm offered thanks on behalf of PACE to Miller, Tedd Hoff, the former Bluffs Arts Council, Ward Bean, Mary Lou McGinn, Sam Brown, John Nelson, Iowa Western, the PACE Visual Arts Committee and the City of Council Bluffs for working together to preserve the mural.

The mural will be available for viewing after the unveiling on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Find more information at paceartsiowa.org.