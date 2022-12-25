EDITORIAL: Children deserve access to medical care

Our children deserve our best. Thankfully Medicaid managed care provides that.

All children in the United States should have access to medical care, including primary, dental and mental health services. This care should not be inhibited by a child’s location, gender or familial income. While receiving medical care as a child for conditions such as a broken arm is important, medical care goes beyond immediate health concerns. A child’s health, both physical and mental, are equally important.

At the Thriving Families Alliance, we are dedicated to improving children’s overall quality of life, from the educational opportunities, their home life and their health. We know how important and impactful a child’s young years can be on the rest of their life. The science of early childhood and early brain development, paired with years of research, can now provide a strong foundation upon which community leaders can implement smart policy.

An essential program that partners with Thriving Families Alliance and assists us in achieving our goals is Medicaid managed care. Access to medical care early on can greatly shape a child’s future. This coverage helps children do better in school, stay healthy and receive all the benefits that come with an active childhood. Nationwide, Medicaid and CHIP provide nearly 40 million children with access to the quality health care they need and deserve. Here in Iowa, over half the state’s Medicaid managed care recipients are children. The impact of Medicaid managed care is more apparent in low-income communities where nearly three in four children receive Medicaid/ CHIP coverage.

In 2019, the Thriving Families Alliance conducted a statewide needs assessment to identify areas of growth to better focus our mission. Families reported unmet needs in mental health services, behavioral specialists, housing, transportation and local health care specialists. These are all areas in which Medicaid managed care is showing substantial results in increasing access to these types of care. Specifically, as it relates to mental health and behavioral health, Medicaid is particularly impactful since it is the largest provider nationwide for mental health services.

Furthermore, Thriving Families Alliance found this unmet need to be caused by a lack of communication between providers and eligible patients. This discrepancy between eligible Medicaid recipients and the ability for them to enroll is a barrier to care Medicaid managed care is addressing. The program partners with organizations like Thriving Families Alliance to reach eligible families, inform them about Medicaid and assist with the enrollment process.

The 2019 needs assessment also showed a trend of providers having trouble recruiting and retaining staff to provide care, which was especially prevalent in rural areas. Medicaid managed care is vital to rural areas as the program supports rural health centers, allowing residents of our rural counties in Iowa to seek care closer to home. Another identified theme was that providers strongly supported the idea of needing a coordinated intake process to help identify family needs and to support referrals and transitions among providers. The Child and Family Resource Network matches families to the best parent education and support service to meet their needs and will partner with managed care organizations. Medicaid managed care provides care coordination among a team of doctors. Especially in complex care situations, where many doctors, caregivers or other support may be involved, this coordination is especially important.

Our children are the future and foundation of our communities. It’s imperative that we prioritize their health and ensure they get the high-quality care they need no matter their background or circumstance. It’s why I’m so passionate about the work we do at Thriving Families Alliance and why I’m passionate about programs like Medicaid managed care, that work with us in our mission to keep our communities healthy and informed.