I’m a huge advocate for all things related to mental health, which fits well with this weekend’s activities.

The big to do this weekend seems to be the inaugural Children’s Square Walk for Mental Health on Saturday morning at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park.

More than 200 walkers registered for the event and 15 local organizations will be in attendance with various mental health services and resources. While registration for the Walk for Mental Health is now closed, the public is invited and encouraged to attend, enjoy the activities, get some exercise and help end the stigma of mental illness.

All activities will be held on Saturday, July 22, from 8 to 10 a.m., and participants may arrive any time:

8 to 10 a.m. — Free pancake breakfast, face painting, Council Bluffs fire trucks and police cruisers, therapy pets, Chalk the Walk and other activities, mental health resources and booths

8:15 a.m. — Welcome and event kick-off

8:30 to 10 a.m. — Walk for Mental Health (half mile or 1-mile across the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge)

10 a.m. — Raffle drawings and closing comments

“We want to raise awareness of the importance of mental health care,” Viv Ewing, president and CEO of Children’s Square, said in a news release. “This event is an opportunity to enjoy great outdoor physical activity, have fun and fellowship, and support the cause of mental health.”

Children’s Square U.S.A. is a 140-year-old organization that serves children with mental and behavioral health needs.

“Children’s Square is proud to work with community partners in providing mental health services,” Ewing said. “While Children’s Square is hosting this walk, there are many local organizations who will be joining us that offer mental, physical, and emotional health resources. Information about treatment, services, and care options will be available at the Walk.”

Participating sponsors include CHI Health Mercy Hospital, Mutual of America Financial Group, Judd Knispel Agency (State Farm Insurance), FAMILY, Inc., Family Connections, United Rent-All, Woodmen Life, Chase Bank Council Bluffs, Integrated Solutions, Council Bluffs Fraternal Order of Police and Lutheran Family Services. The Chairman of the Walk for Mental Health is Bruce Lemen, the great-great grandson of Rev. J.G. Lemen, who founded Children’s Square in 1882.

Along with resources, the event offers a handful of activities that have proven benefits for mental health — exercise and fellowship with friends and family.

Even if you can’t make it Saturday morning, I encourage you to find some time to care for yourself this weekend.

* * *

The City of Council Bluffs is hosting an event Sunday that sounds like a bunch of fun.

Anything But A Bike Ride runs 4 to 6 p.m., beginning at Cochran Park and running along the First Avenue Trail, 100 S. 21st St.

This is the day RAGBRAI begins, so all the cyclists will be gone, the city says. Bring your scooters, skates, big wheels, power chairs or any other wheelie ride, hosted in partnership with Mobilis Home Medical Equipment.

Free hot dogs and bottled water while supplies last.

It’s a fun tie-in to RAGBRAI, which has missed us the past few go-rounds.

* * *

Go fishing. I feel like I offer that option every other week, but what can I say? I’m a girl with limited free time.

Grab your kids and head to Missouri Valley for a fishing clinic on the shores of Desoto Lake at the South End Recreation Area of DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. A certified youth fishing instructor will be on site from 10 a.m. to noon and will provide fishing gear and bait on a first come, first fished basis.

I’ll be on the Missouri River this weekend fishing the spot where I’ve caught my largest fish to date — a carp. I wouldn’t be upset if I topped that personal best this weekend, though.

I’d love to snag a suggestion for my next spot to try. What are your favorite bodies of water to fish locally?

* * *

Pick up litter.

I stopped by a park near my home Thursday night for a brief “fishing” trip, during which all I caught was a little toad. Still, we had fun.

Every time I head to the park, lake or other outdoor space, I bring a couple of extra bags to hold any trash that might accumulate.

On Thursday, like most nights, I also used a bag to clear trash from the spot we were fishing before we even set up. If I’m bringing the dog, I don’t want him getting into anything, not to mention I just feel it’s the right thing to do. (Even worse is broken glass, which I often find and pick up on walks with Sully.)

Litter introduces long-term consequences on our land and for our society. (That includes picking up after your pets — dog poo is not good for the environment when not disposed of properly.)

It's also just not hard for adults to pick up after themselves.

No, it’s not anywhere close to Earth Day, but we are stewards of the Earth and we have a responsibility to care for it. Every little bit helps.

* * *

Here's a look at some other events happening this weekend in the area:

Saturday, July 22

• The River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, specialty foods and other items.

• Enjoy live music, dancing and fellowship from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St. Lessons are available for $5 per person per class from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Class cost does not include admission to the afternoon dance.

Sunday, July 23

• Join American Midwest Ballet School for its Day of Dance celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1001 S. Sixth St. A variety of free classes for children and adults will be open to the public. Participants will have the chance to win free tickets to an American Midwest ballet performance. Registration is required at amballet.org.

• Noah Kahan performs with special guest Josiah and the Bonnevilles at 8:30 p.m. Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd. Find tickets and more information online.