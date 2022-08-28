Education funding focus of Iowa governor election

Education has emerged as a central issue in the Iowa governor’s race, with Democrat Deidre DeJear promising to increase funding for Iowa’s public schools.

In an education policy plan released on Thursday, DeJear said she would give an immediate $300 million injection to Iowa’s K-12 schools from the state’s budget surplus to cover temporary costs, and she also called for a yearly 4% increase in supplemental state funds for education.

That rate matches the amount requested by the Iowa State Education Association, which requested a minimum of a 4% increase in state aid to schools during the legislative session this year.

If elected governor, DeJear said she would respond to requests from groups like the State Education Association and allow them to guide the funding decisions.

“Our challenge right now is in government is deciding what people use their money for rather than allowing the professionals who are committed to this field to tell us what they need the resources for,” DeJear said in an interview this week.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds, who is seeking re-election as a Republican, has defended her education funding priorities, noting that the state has increased education funding every year she’s been in office. State aid to education has increased between 1 and 2.5 percent since 2017, when Reynolds became governor.

Reynolds told reporters at the Iowa State Fair last week in addition to funding schools, she’s been focused on STEM education, work programs and registered apprenticeships.

She also criticized Democrats for voting against a law passed by state Republicans in 2021 requiring schools to offer 100% in-person instruction as some remained in hybrid or remote instruction formats because of the pandemic, pointing to learning losses students suffered during the pandemic.

“I support our educators, I support public education,” she said. “I have since I’ve been a lieutenant governor, since I’ve been a state senator. I’m committed to that.”