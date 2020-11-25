$60K Google donation to sponsor 10 teacher externships

“These types of real-world experiences for teachers are invaluable,” she said. “We are grateful to be in a state that values the investment in educators and would welcome the opportunity for our teachers to participate in STEM externships.”

“Google’s investment helps support our efforts to provide Iowa educators valuable insight and knowledge into real-world applications of STEM so they can create life-changing classroom experiences for their students,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the press release. “I appreciate Google’s partnership as we continue to challenge our students, encourage them to think differently and help every young Iowan realize their full potential.”

“Teacher externships are an innovative opportunity that provide real-world application to help teachers inspire and prepare students for careers in STEM fields,” said Dan Harbeke, head of public policy and external affairs at Google in Council Bluffs. “Google is proud to call Iowa home and support our local teachers as they prepare the workforce of tomorrow.”