$60K Google donation to sponsor 10 teacher externships

Google has donated $60,000 to the Iowa Governor’s (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Advisory Council for its Iowa STEM Teacher Externships program, the council has announced.
The program offers opportunities for Iowa teachers to work with IT professionals and bring examples of real-life applications of STEM to students. Externships also help create lasting partnerships between employers and local schools.
Google’s investment will provide support for 10 externships specific to IT projects during the summer of 2021, covering the cost of teacher stipends, graduate credits through the University of Northern Iowa and other program needs and resources, a press release from the advisory council stated. Project managers are reaching out to engage IT employers as hosts for the 10 yet-to-be-named externs.
Lewis Central Community School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Knost applauded Google’s support of the program.
“Any effort to build upon STEM education is sure to better prepare our students for the world they will inherit,” he said. “The way to improve success for our students is to find more relevant pathways which align to their interests. STEM education does exactly that, so any support of these efforts will give back exponentially.”
Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo also expressed appreciation for the program.
“These types of real-world experiences for teachers are invaluable,” she said. “We are grateful to be in a state that values the investment in educators and would welcome the opportunity for our teachers to participate in STEM externships.”
“Google’s investment helps support our efforts to provide Iowa educators valuable insight and knowledge into real-world applications of STEM so they can create life-changing classroom experiences for their students,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the press release. “I appreciate Google’s partnership as we continue to challenge our students, encourage them to think differently and help every young Iowan realize their full potential.”
“Teacher externships are an innovative opportunity that provide real-world application to help teachers inspire and prepare students for careers in STEM fields,” said Dan Harbeke, head of public policy and external affairs at Google in Council Bluffs. “Google is proud to call Iowa home and support our local teachers as they prepare the workforce of tomorrow.”
The six-week externships will be scheduled during the summer, the press release stated. Participants will be placed in positions in a variety of STEM fields across the state. This provides teachers with the opportunity to incorporate actual applications used by employers into lesson plans. Since the program launched in 2009, more than 600 Iowa educators have completed externships.
“Each talented educator who takes part in externships not only updates her and his teaching approach but also contributes valuably to business operations at their host site – but the big winners are students, who enjoy meaningful classwork and news of exciting careers locally,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “We are very appreciative of Google’s support, which will help change the lives of students throughout Iowa.”
For additional information on STEM Council programs, events and resources, visit iowastem.gov.
