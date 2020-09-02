A.L. sophomore named to state advisory council

An Abraham Lincoln High School student was one of 10 Iowa high school students selected to serve on the Iowa Communications Network’s Statewide Youth Broadband Advisory Council.
Sophomore JoAnn Hacker thinks it’s “cool” to be able to serve on the council, she said. She is looking forward to learning more about cybersecurity and providing her input.
She was nominated for the council by Debra Robinson, business/technology instructor and CyberPatriot and Girls Go CyberStart coach at A.L. JoAnn took “Cybersecurity Fundamentals” with Robinson last year and is currently taking Robinson’s “IT Essentials” class. She is also a member of the CyberPatriot and Girls Go CyberStart teams.
“She demonstrated and excelled in anything with technology,” Robinson said. “She pursues this information with passion.”
JoAnn’s personality is an asset, although she seems shy at first, Robinson said.
“However, whenever we worked on projects or assignments in class, her excitement about learning new information would come out,” she said. “JoAnn puts people at ease, and her enthusiasm is contagious. She has demonstrated this many times in our class and during our Girls Go CyberStart club meetings. Often when the girls would solve one of the Girls Go CyberStart challenges, their laughter and excitement would bubble over. This lends itself to a much more relaxed learning environment.”
Although the teams didn’t get to compete last year because of the pandemic, JoAnn did get to work on her cybersecurity skills.
“We got to practice doing cybersecurity — finding things that were wrong, things that would have made it easy for someone to get into the system,” she said.
JoAnn’s interest did not go unnoticed, Robinson said.
“It was JoAnn’s passion for learning about cybersecurity that prompted me to ask her to apply for the SYBAC position,” she said. “I believe she will serve the board well. She has a curiosity about how and why things happen. This should help prompt many conversations to assist this board in making the best choices and/or recommendations.”
The council is a unique opportunity for motivated high school students to research and discuss broadband and internet topics, learn about Iowa technology companies and discover technology careers, a press release from the ICN stated.
Throughout the school year, the students will meet with ICN leadership and hear directly from leaders of Iowa technology companies. Last year’s students discussed a range of topics, including broadband in schools, cybersecurity, coding and wireless technology.
SYBAC meetings are held from September through April via videoconference.
JoAnn is “definitely” interested in cybersecurity and wants to work in cybersecurity in the U.S. Air Force and later in a civilian role, she said.
“I’ve always really wanted to be in the military,” she said. “There’s been a lot of people in my family that have served.”
Both of JoAnn’s great-grandfathers were in the military, and her mother was once interested in joining the Navy, she said.
The CyberPatriot team is fielded by the Air Force JROTC program at Abraham Lincoln, of which JoAnn is an active member. She’s involved in drill teams and marksmanship and also enjoys helping with the group’s spaghetti feeds and other fundraisers. She is also a member of the Council Bluffs Schools swim team.
Other southwest Iowa students chosen for the council include Chase McAndrews of Clarinda High School and Justin Wells of Fremont-Mills High School.
For more information, see icn.iowa.gov/sybac.
