A.L. sophomore named to state advisory council

An Abraham Lincoln High School student was one of 10 Iowa high school students selected to serve on the Iowa Communications Network’s Statewide Youth Broadband Advisory Council.

Sophomore JoAnn Hacker thinks it’s “cool” to be able to serve on the council, she said. She is looking forward to learning more about cybersecurity and providing her input.

She was nominated for the council by Debra Robinson, business/technology instructor and CyberPatriot and Girls Go CyberStart coach at A.L. JoAnn took “Cybersecurity Fundamentals” with Robinson last year and is currently taking Robinson’s “IT Essentials” class. She is also a member of the CyberPatriot and Girls Go CyberStart teams.

“She demonstrated and excelled in anything with technology,” Robinson said. “She pursues this information with passion.”

JoAnn’s personality is an asset, although she seems shy at first, Robinson said.