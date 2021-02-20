A.L. student a National Merit Scholarship finalist

In the community, he is part of the Youth Leadership Council, helped build the new Dream Playground at Lake Manawa and frequently volunteers at Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile pantry, Steinmetz said. He has presented sessions on robotics at the annual Fifth Grade Career Fair sponsored by the Council Bluffs Centennial Rotary and Council Bluffs Noon Rotary clubs.

“He does a lot through his church, too,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After high school, Daniel plans to pursue a career in engineering.

“Next year, I hope to go to college for either chemical engineering or mechanical engineering,” he said. “I’m focusing on Iowa. I also applied at Illinois and Michigan, but I haven’t heard back from either of those two.”

Science and engineering have long been interests of Daniel’s.

“Since middle school, I always knew I was interested in math and science more than other things,” he said.

Participating in a VEX robotics team clinched it for Daniel. He helped build robots, redesign them to make them more competitive and sometimes helped program the bot.

“Through that experience, I knew some sort of math or science field would be the best fit for me,” he said.