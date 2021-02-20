A.L. student a National Merit Scholarship finalist

Daniel Fitch is on his way to bigger and better things.
The Abraham Lincoln High School senior is a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship program — one of only 7,500 in the nation. The program is an annual academic competition for recognition and college undergraduate scholarships.
Daniel achieved perfect scores on the reading and science sub-tests of the ACT college entrance exam, according to Sarah Steinmetz, his TAG strategist throughout high school.
“He’s an amazing kid,” she said.
Daniel is also a National Advanced Placement Scholar, which requires a student to score a 4 or 5 on at least eight AP exams after taking the college courses in high school. He now has about two years’ worth of college credit.
“I hadn’t taken the class for calculus and physics,” he said. “I just took Iowa Western classes, and that prepared me enough for the tests.”
Daniel has sought out challenges, Steinmetz said. Because they weren’t available at A.L., he took Advanced Placement microeconomics online through the University of Iowa and Advanced Placement physics online through Iowa Western Community College and is currently taking advanced chemistry at Thomas Jefferson High School through Iowa Western, she said.
At Abraham Lincoln, Daniel is president of the National Honor Society, is vice president of the senior class and participates in DECA, band and soccer.
In the community, he is part of the Youth Leadership Council, helped build the new Dream Playground at Lake Manawa and frequently volunteers at Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile pantry, Steinmetz said. He has presented sessions on robotics at the annual Fifth Grade Career Fair sponsored by the Council Bluffs Centennial Rotary and Council Bluffs Noon Rotary clubs.
“He does a lot through his church, too,” she said.
After high school, Daniel plans to pursue a career in engineering.
“Next year, I hope to go to college for either chemical engineering or mechanical engineering,” he said. “I’m focusing on Iowa. I also applied at Illinois and Michigan, but I haven’t heard back from either of those two.”
Science and engineering have long been interests of Daniel’s.
“Since middle school, I always knew I was interested in math and science more than other things,” he said.
Participating in a VEX robotics team clinched it for Daniel. He helped build robots, redesign them to make them more competitive and sometimes helped program the bot.
“Through that experience, I knew some sort of math or science field would be the best fit for me,” he said.
Daniel’s first step toward becoming a National Merit Scholar was taking the SAT exam when he was a junior. He scored high enough to become a semifinalist. Then he had to file an application with information on his accomplishments in high school and write an essay. He found out he was a finalist the week before Valentine’s Day.
A committee of experienced college admissions officers and high school counselors meets to choose the winners of National Merit Scholarships of $2,500, according to the press release. Members evaluate all finalists’ scholarship applications based on information supplied by students and their schools, which includes their academic record, the school’s recommendation, a student essay – in Daniel’s case, on a person who has been influential in his life, extracurricular activities and scores on the PSAT, SAT or NMSQT.
Because every semifinalist who qualifies as a finalist has an excellent academic record and outstanding scores, school officials’ characterization of the student and the student’s essay play an important part in the selection process.
Getting a scholarship depends partly on what college he attends, Daniel said.
“A lot of scholarship awards are based on whether you’re a finalist or not,” he said. “But (colleges) also award their own scholarships. If I went to Iowa, it would be automatic – I would automatically be an award winner.”
“Daniel’s going to be very successful,” Steinmetz said. “He’s worked really hard, and hard work pays off. I can’t wait to see what he ends up doing.”