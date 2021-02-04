A list of weather-related school delays, closings and remote learning announcements

Due to inclement weather conditions, some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have announced late-starts, remote learning options and cancellations.

Local Schools

Council Bluffs Community School District - Two-hour late start. Middle Schools begin at 9:30 a.m.; High Schools begin at 10 a.m. (doors will not open until 9 a.m.); Elementary Schools begin at 10:55 a.m. There is no morning half-day preschool. Kids & Company open at 6:15 a.m. for elementary school students already registered in the program.