A list of weather-related school delays, closings and remote learning announcements

Due to inclement weather conditions, some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have announced late-starts, remote learning options and cancellations.
The following weather-related announcements have been made:
Local Schools
Council Bluffs Community School District - Two-hour late start. Middle Schools begin at 9:30 a.m.; High Schools begin at 10 a.m. (doors will not open until 9 a.m.); Elementary Schools begin at 10:55 a.m. There is no morning half-day preschool. Kids & Company open at 6:15 a.m. for elementary school students already registered in the program.
Heartland Christian School - Closed
Lewis Central Community Schools - Closed
St. Albert Catholic Schools - Two-hour late start
Iowa School for the Deaf - Two-hour late start
Pottawattamie County and Southwest Iowa Schools
Atlantic Schools - Two-hour late start
Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools - Two-hour late start
Fremont Mills Community Schools - Remote learning
Glenwood Community Schools - Remote learning
Griswold Community Schools - Two-hour late start
Logan-Magnolia Schools - Two-hour late start
Missouri Valley Community Schools - Two-hour late start
Red Oak Community Schools - Remote learning
Riverside Community Schools - Two-hour late start
Shelby County Catholic - Two-hour late start
Sidney Community Schools - Remote learning
St. Paul Preschool (Treynor) - Opening at 10 a.m.
Stanton Community Schools - Remote learning
Treynor Community Schools - Two-hour late start
Tri-Center Community Schools - Two-hour late start
Underwood Community Schools - Closed
— This list will be updated as more announcements are made.