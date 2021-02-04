 Skip to main content
A list of weather-related school delays, closings and remote learning announcements

School closings
Nonpareil graphic

Due to inclement weather conditions, some school districts in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa have announced late-starts, remote learning options and cancellations. 

The following weather-related announcements have been made:

Local Schools

Council Bluffs Community School District - Two-hour late start. Middle Schools begin at 9:30 a.m.; High Schools begin at 10 a.m. (doors will not open until 9 a.m.); Elementary Schools begin at 10:55 a.m. There is no morning half-day preschool. Kids & Company open at 6:15 a.m. for elementary school students already registered in the program.

Heartland Christian School - Closed

Lewis Central Community Schools - Closed

St. Albert Catholic Schools - Two-hour late start

Iowa School for the Deaf - Two-hour late start

Pottawattamie County and Southwest Iowa Schools

Atlantic Schools - Two-hour late start

Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools - Two-hour late start

Fremont Mills Community Schools - Remote learning

Glenwood Community Schools - Remote learning

Griswold Community Schools - Two-hour late start

Logan-Magnolia Schools - Two-hour late start

Missouri Valley Community Schools - Two-hour late start

Red Oak Community Schools - Remote learning

Riverside Community Schools - Two-hour late start

Shelby County Catholic - Two-hour late start

Sidney Community Schools - Remote learning

St. Paul Preschool (Treynor) - Opening at 10 a.m.

Stanton Community Schools - Remote learning

Treynor Community Schools - Two-hour late start

Tri-Center Community Schools - Two-hour late start

Underwood Community Schools - Closed

— This list will be updated as more announcements are made.

