After hearing of looming strike, Iowa Western obtains injunction against faculty union

Smith said, “based on what the recommendations are, we have implemented things as best we can. At this point, you have to go out there and give it a try and see if it works. If it doesn’t, you go to Plan B.”

“The students in the first week of classes were overwhelmingly receptive to these changes in my classroom and have shown no reluctance to accept and implement these practices. They are concerned for their own safety and when implementing the recommendations from the health experts, that helps provide for my safety as an instructor,” Smith said in an email to the Nonpareil ahead of an interview. “We all seem to be looking out for each other, and that provides a comforting level of reassurance that we will stay vigilant throughout the semester.”

Asked about how the faculty has handled returning to class, Smith said, “I’ll speak for myself more than my colleagues, but I think many would agree, part of the reason you get into this job is you want to make those connections with students. Which is difficult to do in an online environment.”

Attempts to reach other professors that received the sick day strike email weren’t immediately successful Tuesday.

Kinney said thus far, COVID-19 cases at Iowa Western have been tied back to off-campus events.