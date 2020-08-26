After hearing of looming strike, Iowa Western obtains injunction against faculty union

Iowa Western Community College obtained a restraining order late last week against the college’s faculty union ahead of a potential “call in sick” strike.
Iowa District Court documents show an anonymous email called for a strike on Monday, citing concerns about in-person instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The college and President Dan Kinney filed a request for the injunction to prevent the action last week, with the court granting the request in a hearing on Aug. 21.
On Aug. 19, someone sent an anonymous email encouraging faculty to take a sick day on Monday “and any subsequent days.” The email, which was included as an exhibit in the court proceeding, noted numerous colleges across the country have shifted to virtual-only instruction after COVID-19 outbreaks.
The email said, “the already alarming number of Covid positive students or students who have been exposed already on the IWCC campus.” The email said it is “clear the time to move to remote learning is now!”
The email said numerous faculty, administrators and a vice president at the school support remote learning, while college President Dan Kinney “has remained adamant on holding face-to-face classes.”
“This puts our students, colleagues and ourselves at high risk of infection, potential hospitalization and worse case scenario, death.”
Kinney said Tuesday that since July 1, when football players returned to campus, there have been 14 COVID-19 cases among students and two among staff at Iowa Western. That includes five positive tests last week. The college opened the fall semester on Aug. 17.
The email encouraged faculty members to notify their respective dean to take a sick day.
“Please do NOT use this as a day to cancel class,” the email said. “We want to show the administration that we can teach students remotely while still remaining safe. The goal is 100% faculty absence on Monday.”
Kinney said when notified of the email, the college consulted with its attorneys, who suggested requesting an injunction against the Iowa Western Community College Higher Education Association, the faculty’s union.
Court documents noted the Iowa Public Employees Relations Act prohibits public employees from “engaging in strikes, work stoppages, boycotts, or slowdowns.” The court sided with the plaintiffs, granting the restraining order barring a strike on Monday “and any day following.”
The court called the anonymous email an imminent threat to violation of the Public Employees Relations Act, noting “therefore, an injunction restraining such imminently threatened violation is necessary and proper pursuant to PERA.”
Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations at the college, said no faculty members called in sick on Monday.
The court noted the punishment for violating the order, pursuant to Chapter 665 of Iowa Code, includes discharge from employment for at least a year, decertification of the union for at least two years, a $500 per day fine for an individual, a $10,000 fine per day for the union and up to six months in prison.
“It’s pretty straight forward,” Kinney said of the injunction.
Discussing the email, Kinney said, “it reads like a threat.”
“So we took that seriously,” he said. “We never suspected that it was the bargaining unit. We never thought that at all. But it was a threat, and we had to take it seriously.”
The college president said he heard from multiple faculty members angry the email had been sent.
Messages by the Nonpareil from two separate email accounts to the address that sent the email to faculty were undeliverable. The email address appears to have been disabled. Messages to Sara Dressel, director of the Iowa State Education Association’s southwest Iowa unit, which includes Iowa Western faculty, weren’t immediately returned on Tuesday.
Chuck Smith, a business and accounting professor at Iowa Western, said when he received the email, “to be honest I didn’t know what to make of it. I knew it was definitely not something that came from our association folks.”
Smith responded to an email from the Nonpareil ahead of a phone interview.
“I treated it like a spam email. I didn’t give it much credence whatsoever,” Smith said.
The Nonpareil reported earlier this month that Iowa Western classes include both in-person and online instruction this semester. In-person classes will be smaller to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required. Performing arts students will practice in small groups, and performances will be postponed until second semester. Sanitizing supplies are on hand as well.
Kinney said classes with a lab component — for example, diesel technology — have been altered to ensure social distancing. He noted the college also continues to offer online-only courses, something Iowa Western has done for 10 to 15 years.
Students that test positive are quarantined in dedicated student housing that features delivered meals and two full-time nurses.
Kinney said during the shift to online-only as the pandemic reached the U.S. in spring, the college had many students that struggled with that mode of instruction.
“We knew that wouldn’t work for the fall,” Kinney said, saying faculty worked over the summer to convert courses to a hybrid model. “Now we feel more comfortable that we’ll have all our students succeed academically this fall.”
Smith said, “based on what the recommendations are, we have implemented things as best we can. At this point, you have to go out there and give it a try and see if it works. If it doesn’t, you go to Plan B.”
“The students in the first week of classes were overwhelmingly receptive to these changes in my classroom and have shown no reluctance to accept and implement these practices. They are concerned for their own safety and when implementing the recommendations from the health experts, that helps provide for my safety as an instructor,” Smith said in an email to the Nonpareil ahead of an interview. “We all seem to be looking out for each other, and that provides a comforting level of reassurance that we will stay vigilant throughout the semester.”
Asked about how the faculty has handled returning to class, Smith said, “I’ll speak for myself more than my colleagues, but I think many would agree, part of the reason you get into this job is you want to make those connections with students. Which is difficult to do in an online environment.”
Attempts to reach other professors that received the sick day strike email weren’t immediately successful Tuesday.
Kinney said thus far, COVID-19 cases at Iowa Western have been tied back to off-campus events.
“In another two to three weeks we’ll see how things are working,” he said.
On Monday, the Omaha World-Herald reported Creighton University had 40 new coronavirus cases and the University of Iowa reported 111 new cases. News station KCRG of Des Moines reported Tuesday that Iowa State had 130 cases the first week of classes. Nationwide, Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill have shifted to online-only after outbreaks.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Iowa Western has taken “extraordinary steps” to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The public health department has an office on campus yearly.
“We’ve worked hand in hand with them, helping with testing, quarantine procedures, discussions on how to get students and staff back to school safely,” he said.
“Our plans and protocols, from what I’ve seen and been hearing in the news, are better than other colleges,” Kinney said.
