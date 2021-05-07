AL students take a look back at living with pandemic

The Abraham Lincoln High School Drama Department is giving audience members a look back at life during the COVID-19 pandemic this weekend with its production, “Hindsight 2020.”

The show opened Thursday and will be presented again at 7 p.m. today (Friday) and Saturday at the school auditorium.

The presentation is a series of short sketches and monologues that represent the events and feelings of the “crazy year that was 2020,” drama Coach Steve Mandelko said. The production has been very much student-driven, he said.

“While I proposed the concept/theme, the students developed and wrote the scenes that are performed,” he said. “Technical theatre students designed the sets, sound and lighting for the plays as well. It’s been a lot of fun.”

The skits recall the hoarding of certain essential products early in the pandemic, the isolation and sometimes loneliness or boredom of being stuck at home, fear of the coronavirus and other aspects of the situation, Mandelko said.

“Some of the pandemic-related works we have are, ‘War of the Store,’ which parodies a fight over toilet paper when it was in short supply,” he said. “Another example would be the scene, ‘Friends,’ in which high-schoolers learn to deal with the isolation of quarantine.”