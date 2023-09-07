Lewis Central Theatre invites the public to come see a summer's worth of hard work this weekend.

The high school department is featuring its first production of the school year, "Almost, Maine" by John Cariani.

With auditions in the spring and rehearsals happening over the summer, the student theater department has shows scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at Lewis Central High School, 3504 Harry Langdon Blvd. in Council Bluffs.

“Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized," according to the description from Dramatists Play Service.

"So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.”

The play begins with Chloe Nash and Layne Smith playing Ginette and Pete, two teenagers that have been dating for a time. The audience will see their relationship evolve as one of them says “I love you,” for the first time, and the magic begins there.

The play will feature 20 students on stage in a series of scenes that all relate to each other as various groups deal with first meetings, saying goodbye and everything in between.

Directed by Alan Strait and Sabrina Van Gorp, the play has held a top spot in high school theater, despite not having as large of a name recognition for over a decade now.

Its characters go through situations and emotions that are relatable and realistic to most people. This show being looked at through a magical realism lens, organizers said in a news release. The characters are real and the situations are real, but there is a sense of magic that takes things up a notch, organizers said.

There are nine sets of scenes:

• Chloe Nash and Layne Smith in the "Prologue"

• Jamison Olson and Leah Knauss in "Her Heart"

• Max O’Brien, Marne Kyndesen and Bayli Kreitzinger in "Sad and Glad"

• Lexi Simmons and RJ Smith in "This Hurts"

• Ethan Hutchinson and Kate Graeve in "Getting it Back"

• Aari Murren and Grace Lostaglia in "They Fell"

• Korey Wells and Zoey Dittmer in "Where it Went"

• Ace Peterson and Marley Stacey in "Story of Hope"

• Kyleigh Moore and Austin Davis in "Seeing the Thing"

Tickets are on sale at showtix4u.com and cost $5 in advance or $8 at the door. The show is recommended for high school students and above, as this play is full of comedy and dramatic scenes surrounding relationships.

• • •

Here's what's happening over the next couple of days in the area:

Thursday, Sept. 7

• The Council Bluffs Community Walking Club will stroll the Western Historic Trail Center Loo from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The club is free and open to anyone in the community.

• Explore the Council Bluffs Farmers Market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park. The market includes wellness activities and live entertainment.

• Hop on your bike for the Thursday evening Taco Ride along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail starting at 5 p.m. and concluding about 20 miles through the Loess Hills with dinner at Tobey Jack's Mineola Steakhouse. Most riders start at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park, 4102 Harry Langdon Blvd., which offers parking.

• CountryHouse will host Queso and Questions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hoy Event Center, 1414 Broadway. Free refreshments will be served. The event topic is Brain Health and Memory Care and will feature the following panelists: Shelly Otten, executive director, CountryHouse Residence; Jessica Duncan, walk manager, Alzheimer’s Association; and Lois Turner, senior program director, YMCA Healthy Living Center. Space is limited. Those interested should RSVP to Libby at 712-355-8469 or lhiers@countryhouse.net.

Friday, Sept. 8

• The Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library will host its annual used book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 400 Willow Ave.

• Fields of Flight will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St. Hot air balloons take off at 6 p.m. and they will glow at dusk. Fender Bender will play live music. Advance tickets are required from ditmarsorchard.com.