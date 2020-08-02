Alternate-day school might create gaps for some families

“I think people are very concerned about the cost of daycare and lack of education,” said Shari Mark, who has a son and two daughters attending school in the Council Bluffs district. “One of (her younger daughter)’s friends has parents that work full time, and they are contemplating private school. I thought about St. Albert for my children, but if they have any outbreaks there, they will be shut down as well — and I will be stuck with the bill.

“We are sticking to hybrid and going to roll with it and see what happens. I’m very fortunate that I’m able to stay home. Financially, that won’t work for most parents.”

Some parents have decided to send their children to St. Albert Catholic Schools, where students will attend five days a week this fall, according to St. Albert officials.

“We have had many inquiries this week and school tours, and some have followed through and become St. Albert students,” said Katie Grudle, director of mission. “I think we have many parents in the Council Bluffs community that are really concerned about what they’re going to do with their children when they’re not in school five days a week.”

That includes some parents whose children have attended Council Bluffs Community Schools in the past, Grudle said.