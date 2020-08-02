Alternate-day school might create gaps for some families

Concerns are emerging about the hybrid model of school instruction and the gaps it could create for some families.
The hybrid phase, as planned by the Council Bluffs Community School District, involves students attending school on alternating days and participating in classes virtually on the other school days. The model cuts in half the number of students in school buildings at any one time, reducing class sizes and traffic in common areas and promoting staff and student safety.
“In our Return to Learn Plan, the hybrid phase will provide a learning environment that meets the guidelines of the CDC by having designated smaller groups of students in the building each day,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “We designed the hybrid phase of learning to allow appropriate social distancing of our children in the classrooms, cafeterias and school buses. This approach also maintains the continuity of instruction for the students who are learning remotely on their at-home days.”
“With fewer students in school on a daily basis and layers of health and safety measures in place, our goal is to safely reopen our schools and keep them open,” she continued.
However, the arrangement has raised concerns about who will care for young students on their days away from school — and make sure they participate in their virtual classes.
“I think people are very concerned about the cost of daycare and lack of education,” said Shari Mark, who has a son and two daughters attending school in the Council Bluffs district. “One of (her younger daughter)’s friends has parents that work full time, and they are contemplating private school. I thought about St. Albert for my children, but if they have any outbreaks there, they will be shut down as well — and I will be stuck with the bill.
“We are sticking to hybrid and going to roll with it and see what happens. I’m very fortunate that I’m able to stay home. Financially, that won’t work for most parents.”
Some parents have decided to send their children to St. Albert Catholic Schools, where students will attend five days a week this fall, according to St. Albert officials.
“We have had many inquiries this week and school tours, and some have followed through and become St. Albert students,” said Katie Grudle, director of mission. “I think we have many parents in the Council Bluffs community that are really concerned about what they’re going to do with their children when they’re not in school five days a week.”
That includes some parents whose children have attended Council Bluffs Community Schools in the past, Grudle said.
Council Bluffs Community School District has tried to address the child care issue. The district has partnered with Kids and Company to provide all-day child care if it goes into a hybrid or remote learning phase, Mark Schuldt, chief of elementary schools, told board of education members during their meeting Tuesday. During a hybrid phase, Kids and Company would operate an all-day child care center at Broadway United Methodist Church. If the district goes into a remote learning mode, childcare would be offered at Bloomer and Longfellow Elementary Schools. Staff would be trained to support students with completion of their online schoolwork. Care would be offered from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. on school days at a cost of $24 per day. Some families may be eligible for reimbursement through the Iowa Department of Human Services, depending on household income.
Kids and Company could accommodate up to 150 students per day, according to Schuldt’s presentation, but that might still leave some parents scrambling for child care providers. Parents who think they might need childcare during the 2020-21 school year are encouraged to register online on the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation website, cbsf.org. The registration fee is $20 through Aug. 9 and $30 after Aug. 10. (Processing takes two to three days.) Parents should tell Kids and Company what days each week they would need childcare services.
