Amelia Bloomer may be honored at Bloomer

“We thought Amelia deserved some kind of recognition,” Knell said.

There is no historical marker about her in the city, except at Fairview Cemetery, where she is buried, she said.

“Prior to coming here, she did a lot of suffragette work in New York and Ohio,” Knell said. “We felt she had never been recognized for her suffragette work when she came here.”

Bloomer lived in Council Bluffs for 39 years before her death, and the house where she and her husband, Dexter, lived has been gone for years, Knell said. Bloomer school is actually named after Dexter Bloomer, who was the city’s first school board president.

“Amelia had supported his efforts to start the school district, and teachers had stayed at their house – and she had (lobbied for) women teachers to get equal pay,” Knell said.

Amelia Bloomer wrote articles in her newspaper, The Lily, supporting temperance and women’s rights, including equal education and employment opportunities for girls and women, school district materials stated. When the Bloomers moved to Council Bluffs in 1855, they helped establish the public school system and a library. They supported co-ed education and often housed teachers in their home.