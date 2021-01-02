Area schools to resume regular classes next week

It’s 2021, and as most students have probably realized by now, their winter vacation days are dwindling.
Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community Schools, along with St. Albert Catholic School, resume classes on Monday. Heartland Christian School will have a vacation day on Monday and a teacher work day on Tuesday and start classes on Wednesday.
Council Bluffs Community Schools will join other local schools in the On-Site mode when it reconvenes, Superintendent Vickie Murillo reminded parents in a message Wednesday.
“In this phase, students who are not enrolled in the Virtual Academy will attend school five days per week,” she said. “Mondays will continue to be early release days for students.
“I acknowledge the concerns that some parents have about most students being in school daily upon our return from the break,” Murillo said. “We did consider waiting until the beginning of the second semester. However, we believe that it will be less disruptive to transition to the On-Site phase of learning on Jan. 4, rather than remaining in the Hybrid phase and then shifting again, for example at the beginning of the second semester two weeks later.”
She said she would continue to monitor the county positivity rate, as well as the number of staff and student cases and related absenteeism.
On Dec. 16 — the day after the decision to go full time after break was announced — the county’s 14-day positivity rate was 16.8% and its seven-day positivity rate was 13%. The rates have declined further since then.
“As of this afternoon, the county’s 14-day positivity rate is now at 14%; the seven-day positivity rate is now at 11%,” Murillo said in Wednesday’s message. “These continue a downward trend over the past several weeks.
“As I shared with you, I will remain focused on balancing the academic and social-emotional needs of our students with health and safety considerations for students and staff members,” she said. “I know that everyone in the Council Bluffs Schools is dedicated to maintaining a safe and healthy school environment moving forward … I encourage all families to continue to practice safety measures so that together we can all return to school healthy and ready to learn.”
Elsewhere in southwest Iowa, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut and Underwood Community Schools resume Monday. At Riverside Community Schools, teachers have a work day on Monday, and classes resume Tuesday.
Treynor Community Schools will resume classes on Wednesday, and students will be dismissed at 2 p.m., as they usually are on the first day of a quarter.
Tri-Center Community Schools will have professional development on Wednesday and return to classes on Thursday. Students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. that day, since it is the first day of a semester.