Area schools to resume regular classes next week

On Dec. 16 — the day after the decision to go full time after break was announced — the county’s 14-day positivity rate was 16.8% and its seven-day positivity rate was 13%. The rates have declined further since then.

“As of this afternoon, the county’s 14-day positivity rate is now at 14%; the seven-day positivity rate is now at 11%,” Murillo said in Wednesday’s message. “These continue a downward trend over the past several weeks.

“As I shared with you, I will remain focused on balancing the academic and social-emotional needs of our students with health and safety considerations for students and staff members,” she said. “I know that everyone in the Council Bluffs Schools is dedicated to maintaining a safe and healthy school environment moving forward … I encourage all families to continue to practice safety measures so that together we can all return to school healthy and ready to learn.”

Elsewhere in southwest Iowa, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut and Underwood Community Schools resume Monday. At Riverside Community Schools, teachers have a work day on Monday, and classes resume Tuesday.

Treynor Community Schools will resume classes on Wednesday, and students will be dismissed at 2 p.m., as they usually are on the first day of a quarter.

Tri-Center Community Schools will have professional development on Wednesday and return to classes on Thursday. Students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. that day, since it is the first day of a semester.

