Area students eligible for Congressional art contest

High school students who reside in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District are invited to submit artwork for the Artistic Discovery Contest sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The annual art contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in the 3rd District, according to a press release from U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.
Winning art from the district will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol, along with the winning entries from all participating districts. It will also be featured on the Congressional Art Competition page at house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.
Each student may submit one piece of artwork. The work may take any of the following forms:
• Paintings -- including oil, acrylics and watercolor
• Drawings -- including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
• Collages -- must be two-dimensional
• Prints -- including lithographs, silkscreen and block prints
• Mixed Media -- use of more than two media, such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
• Computer-generated art
• Photography
Artwork may be up to 28 inches by 28 inches, may be up to 4 inches deep and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. The winning work will need to be framed and still fit within the maximum dimensions.
All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic or advertisement) that was created by someone else is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Entries must be in their original medium, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing.
Entries must include the artwork or a photograph of the artwork, a student information and release form and a 100- to 200-word summary of the work. Photos should be emailed to IA03.ArtContest@mail.house.gov with the other materials attached.
If a student cannot get their teacher’s signature because of a school closure, they can attach an email from an art teacher certifying the artwork’s originality. Artwork can also be sent or delivered to Axne’s offices in Council Bluffs or Des Moines, accompanied by the summary and student information and release form. The last day to submit entries is April 26.
For more information, go to axne.house.gov/services/art-competition or call Axne’s office at 202-225-5476.