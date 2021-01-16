Art contest a chance to learn about conservation

Have you ever wanted to draw a picture of an Alabama canebrake pitcher-plant? A black warrior waterdog? How about an American burying beetle? A Chucky Madtom? Maybe you’re more interested in a short-tailed albatross, or an ocelot. Of course, you can always fall back to familiar critters like the bald eagle, Florida panther or grizzly bear.

You can research and draw or paint one of these or one of thousands of other plants or animals as part of the Endangered Species Coalition’s Endangered Species Youth Art Contest.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to creatively express their knowledge of and support for wildlife and plant conservation in the contest. Entries must depict an animal or plant species listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act; species previously listed under the act, now delisted; or species proposed for listing, according to a press release from the coalition. The contest features species living or migrating within the United States and U.S. territories or within the territorial waters of the U.S.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}