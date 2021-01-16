Art contest a chance to learn about conservation

Have you ever wanted to draw a picture of an Alabama canebrake pitcher-plant? A black warrior waterdog? How about an American burying beetle? A Chucky Madtom? Maybe you’re more interested in a short-tailed albatross, or an ocelot. Of course, you can always fall back to familiar critters like the bald eagle, Florida panther or grizzly bear.
You can research and draw or paint one of these or one of thousands of other plants or animals as part of the Endangered Species Coalition’s Endangered Species Youth Art Contest.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to creatively express their knowledge of and support for wildlife and plant conservation in the contest. Entries must depict an animal or plant species listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act; species previously listed under the act, now delisted; or species proposed for listing, according to a press release from the coalition. The contest features species living or migrating within the United States and U.S. territories or within the territorial waters of the U.S.
Educators at public and private schools and teachers or leaders of home-school students and youth organizations are invited to support youth artists by encouraging their participation in the contest. In 2020, more than 1,400 young artists across the country entered the contest, the press release stated.
A jury of artists, arts educators and arts professionals will select 40 semifinalists, and a second round of jurying by a separate expert panel of artists, photographers and conservationists will determine the six final winners. The panel will select one Grand Prize winner, one First Place winner and four grade-level winners – one in each grade category (K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12).
Entries must be submitted online at endangered.org/submit-your-art/ by March 1. This page also includes links to lists of species that are protected, delisted or proposed for protection. Information on awards and contest guidelines can be found at bit.ly/39BL6K1.
To see the winning entries from 2020, visit bit.ly/3igJt8x.
If questions, contact Jeanne Dodds, creative engagement director, Endangered Species Coalition, at jdodds@endangered.org.