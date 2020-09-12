Axne, BLink partners discuss broadband access

“One thing Google gave us, with Google Meet, (users) are able to use different settings, if they have a poor connection. It may not be as good resolution, but they can stay connected,” Stile said.

The BLink project was conceived during a meeting in September 2014 that happened to include officials from the city, school district, Iowa West Foundation and Google, Howard said. Google had already introduced public WiFi in certain areas of the city.

“They had been investing money to put WiFi in our parks,” he said. “They started that in 2009.”

Although there were skeptics at first, “we really worked with each other well,” Wolf said.

Once the BLink project got underway, the consortium tried to add one phase each year, Howard said. This year, it will be three phases.

Dave Fringer, executive director of technology and media at Green Hills Area Education Agency, told Axne rules for E-Rate funds need to be changed so grants can be used to purchase hardware that can be used in the community. Currently, they can only be used to buy equipment for use on school property.

“The rules are very specific, but they were written before any of this was even possible,” he said.