Axne, BLink partners discuss broadband access

“Internet access is as essential now as having electricity and water.”
John Stile, chief technology officer for Council Bluffs Community School District, made the comment during a broadband access roundtable Friday morning led by U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd District.
“Now couldn’t be a more important time to talk about connectivity,” the congresswoman told attendees.
Axne, a member of the House Rural Broadband Task Force, said the group’s broadband bill has been written into the infrastructure bill and that they are working toward the goal of making sure everyone has internet access.
“Rural America’s been left behind — it really has,” said Axne, who will face Republican David Young in the November election. Axne unseated Young two years ago.
“This is basic infrastructure,” said Matthew Henkes, vice president of grants and initiatives for the Iowa West Foundation. “This has to be essential infrastructure if we’re going to have development in our rural communities.”
The issue became urgent for many school districts in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Gov. Kim Reynolds to shut down schools across the state.
“When we had to close last spring, the first thing that entered my mind was, how will all of our students connect?” said Vickie Murillo, superintendent of the Council Bluffs Community School District.
At that time, about 80% of the district’s families had internet access, either through a commercial provider or through BLink, Council Bluffs’ free public WiFi network, she said.
“We worked with our local cable provider, Cox, on Connect to Compete,” Stile said.
Cox provided internet service to some families in the district so students would have access to online instruction during the closure, he said.
But participation in online classes was voluntary last spring. The district needed more families to be connected so it could focus on its regular curricula, require students to participate and grade their work. Through local partnerships and multiple funding sources, the Council Bluffs Area WiFi Consortium — whose governance council included representatives from the City of Council Bluffs, Google, the school district and the Iowa West Foundation — was able to expand the BLink network.
BLink was extended from Council Bluffs to Carter Lake in July at a cost of about $200,000, and Carter Lake representatives were added to the consortium. Funding came from a grant from the Iowa West Foundation and funding from Google. Efforts are underway to extend the network to the areas surrounding Rue and Longfellow Elementary Schools. Those additions are expected to be ready in October and December, respectively.
Expanding BLink’s coverage area to the Rue and Longfellow areas will provide internet access to almost 1,500 more students, officials have said. With funding from the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund — an initiative of the Iowa West Foundation and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation — along with contributions from the Peter Kiewit Foundation and $200,000 from the City of Council Bluffs, the school district was able to leverage CARES Act funding and extend the network to the Rue and Longfellow neighborhoods several years ahead of schedule.
“It couldn’t happen without our partners, and it couldn’t happen without trusting our partners,” Stile said.
The Iowa West Foundation was able to “bring other funders to the table” that helped make the early expansion possible, Henkes said.
Axne told Google representatives Dan Harbeke and Mike Wolf she appreciates Google being involved in the community.
“I think the large tech companies should be involved with this on the local level,” she said. “We need your help, and I’m glad you’re doing that.”
This fall, the district is following a hybrid model that includes virtual and in-person instruction, with about half of the students in each mode on any given school day. In addition, some families from both inside and outside the district signed up to receive virtual instruction every school day through the district’s Virtual Academy.
“On the first day of school, BLink usage shot straight up,” Stile said. “I really feel sorry for other school districts who don’t have this.”
Axne asked what BLink had the capacity to do. BLink has the capacity to serve more users, said Mark Howard, chief information officer for the City of Council Bluffs.
“It was originally designed to have higher bandwidth,” he said. “We can increase that at any time. We try to watch the number of people connected to it. The good thing about streaming technology is, it’s gotten a lot more efficient over the years.”
“One thing Google gave us, with Google Meet, (users) are able to use different settings, if they have a poor connection. It may not be as good resolution, but they can stay connected,” Stile said.
The BLink project was conceived during a meeting in September 2014 that happened to include officials from the city, school district, Iowa West Foundation and Google, Howard said. Google had already introduced public WiFi in certain areas of the city.
“They had been investing money to put WiFi in our parks,” he said. “They started that in 2009.”
Although there were skeptics at first, “we really worked with each other well,” Wolf said.
Once the BLink project got underway, the consortium tried to add one phase each year, Howard said. This year, it will be three phases.
Dave Fringer, executive director of technology and media at Green Hills Area Education Agency, told Axne rules for E-Rate funds need to be changed so grants can be used to purchase hardware that can be used in the community. Currently, they can only be used to buy equipment for use on school property.
“The rules are very specific, but they were written before any of this was even possible,” he said.
State Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-Council Bluffs said the federal government needs to provide more funding for childcare so parents can further their educations and get better jobs (and so childcare will be available while they’re at work). McConkey will face Republican challenger Sarah Abdouch in November.
“My goodness — this has been inspirational,” Axne said as she closed the meeting.
