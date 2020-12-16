Barley’s owner tapped for Iowa Western Board of Trustees

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees has appointed Matt Johnson to take the place of Brent Siegrist, who will be leaving to represent House District 16 in the Iowa Legislature.

Johnson was recommended by a three-member search committee made up of board members Connie Hornbeck, Dr. John Marshall and Scott Williams and approved by the board during a meeting on Monday.

Siegrist said he thinks Johnson will be a good addition to the board.

“He’s a small business owner, an alum of Iowa Western,” Siegrist said. “He’s been very supportive of the school. He’s on the Culinary Arts Advisory Committee. All those things add up to being a good board member.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson also lives in Iowa Western Community College District 5, which Siegrist represents.

As the owner and operator of Barley’s Bar & Grill at 114 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, Johnson is a past president of the Iowa Restaurant Association and was named Iowa Hospitality Operator of the Year by the association in October.

Barley’s received the Chamber Champion award from the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce in January 2017.