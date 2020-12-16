Barley’s owner tapped for Iowa Western Board of Trustees

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees has appointed Matt Johnson to take the place of Brent Siegrist, who will be leaving to represent House District 16 in the Iowa Legislature.
Johnson was recommended by a three-member search committee made up of board members Connie Hornbeck, Dr. John Marshall and Scott Williams and approved by the board during a meeting on Monday.
Siegrist said he thinks Johnson will be a good addition to the board.
“He’s a small business owner, an alum of Iowa Western,” Siegrist said. “He’s been very supportive of the school. He’s on the Culinary Arts Advisory Committee. All those things add up to being a good board member.”
Johnson also lives in Iowa Western Community College District 5, which Siegrist represents.
As the owner and operator of Barley’s Bar & Grill at 114 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, Johnson is a past president of the Iowa Restaurant Association and was named Iowa Hospitality Operator of the Year by the association in October.
Barley’s received the Chamber Champion award from the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce in January 2017.
The business was recognized by the Iowa Restaurant Association with the Neighborhood Philanthropy Award in 2016 for its fundraising activities for local charities.
Johnson and his wife, Jill, have owned Barley’s for more than 19 years and have purchased and renovated several buildings in Council Bluffs, including Barley’s. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002, and the business was expanded in 2006. Johnson also runs a grab-and-go lunch business at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA and is in the process of converting an old building into a ghost kitchen housing multiple carryout food businesses.
Johnson earned an associate degree at Iowa Western, then took a couple years to work and gain some life experience before completing his bachelor’s degree at University of Nebraska at Omaha.
