BLink to be expanded to include Rue and Longfellow Elementary areas

Another expansion of BLink, Council Bluffs’ free WiFi network, is being undertaken to ensure that students from Council Bluffs Community Schools have access to the internet and online classes.

The district’s board of education approved a resolution last week to spend $400,000 in CARES Act funds to cover half of the cost of the expansion. The Iowa West Foundation will contribute the other $400,000 needed for the project.

Phase 6 and Phase 7 of the BLink project will add service in the Rue and Longfellow Elementary School areas, respectively.

“With that expansion, we will cover 85% of the district,” John Stile, chief technology officer, told the board. “The vast majority of the rest of the homes have internet service from a private provider.”

“This is a huge step for our community, and I just want to thank you,” board member Jill Shudak said after the resolution passed.

“Due to the COVID-19 school closure beginning March 16, 2020, the Council Bluffs Community School District wants to ensure connectivity for all students to support digital learning opportunities,” a request for funding from district administration stated.